Idaho Press Names Healthwise a Winner of the Boise, Idaho Top Workplaces 2021 Award

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, Incorporated has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by the Idaho Press Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, such as alignment, execution, and connection.



Start with a mission that employees can believe in. Add a culture of respect, teamwork, and high integrity. Throw in an all-staff Wellness Day, dozens of friendly dogs, flexible schedules, and a four-day workweek pilot, and you’ve got the recipe for an award-winning workplace. The foundation for all of this is the company’s nonprofit mission of helping people make better health decisions.

“It’s wonderful to be recognized as a great workplace,” said Dr. Adam Husney, Healthwise CEO. “We attribute our success to our commitment to our mission and our culture. Our culture is built upon three pillars: respect, teamwork, and do the right thing. Doing the right thing for our employees means putting effort into being a flexible and employee-centered workplace. We work on schedules and in the places that help us care for our families and ourselves. We believe that it’s possible to be both relaxed and highly productive.”

On average, fewer than 3% of eligible organizations earn a Top Workplaces designation, making these achievements clear differentiators among peers. Healthwise was one of only three mid-size Idaho companies who made this year’s list. "During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Read about Healthwise and the other Idaho Top Workplaces in the Idaho Press Tribune.

