Amdocs Launches As-A-Service Business Suite to Create Game-Changing Digital Experiences for Telecom Digital Brand Customers

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced today the availability of its Digital Brand Suite as-a-Service, a fully pre-integrated digital business suite, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and delivered as a service.



Telecom digital brands focus on providing unique and dynamic digital experiences for their end users while maintaining lean back-end operations. Targeting digital-savvy consumers and other specific segments with innovative propositions, digital brands can enjoy high customer satisfaction and growth.

With the Amdocs Digital Brand Suite as-a-Service, digital brands and small-scale service providers can now easily create, capture, and monetize an all-digital experience for their end users as they rapidly grow their business through accelerated innovation cycles, expanding product and services portfolio with bundles, convergent services and product lines, monetizing 5G and other use cases - while seamlessly scaling from the first subscribers to many millions.

The new Amdocs suite reduces IT overhead and accelerates time to market through a rich pre-built library of telecom-specific business processes, low-code business configuration templates and a rich set of APIs for managing the entire customer lifecycle across care, commerce, ordering and monetization. New offers can now be launched in hours instead of days and weeks and end users can benefit from more relevant and innovative offers and engagements.

Powered by AWS cloud-native services, the new Amdocs suite combines a fast and frictionless software-as-a-service (SaaS) experience with the power of Amdocs’ market-leading, cloud-native digital business systems and highly automated operations (new tenants can be set up within minutes) to provide “pay-as-you-grow” business model that does not require a high initial investment.

“Together with the AWS SaaS Factory Program, we’re excited to launch our Digital Brand Suite as-a-Service offering. Service providers around the world are introducing standalone, digital brands that require a short time to launch, rely on out-of-the-box capabilities and industry-defined business processes, and that take advantage of a set of pre-integrated network and IT APIs,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “The fully cloud-native solution provides digital brands with a real ‘try and buy’ experience with low initial investment based on a ‘pay as you grow’ model.”

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 27,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

