Martha’s Vineyard Bank Fends off Phishing Threats With KnowBe4 for Over a Decade

Tampa Bay, FL, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today celebrates over a decade working alongside Martha’s Vineyard Bank to improve the company’s security culture and awareness. The bank’s Training and Development Manager, John Shorrock, teamed up with KnowBe4’s CEO, Stu Sjouwerman, back in 2010 when the company was founded; therefore, making them one of KnowBe4’s longest-running customers.

Working in a highly regulated industry and managing a wealth of sensitive data, Shorrock learned early on the importance of cultivating a security-first mindset within the organization to protect their employees, customers and network in general. KnowBe4’s platform stood out to Shorrock due to its innovative, new-school approach, which sees a combination of interactive web-based training, mock attacks as well as informative vignettes. Equally, having a renowned former hacker, Kevin Mitnick, on board to demonstrate the inner workings of an attack provides another unique element to the training.

Together, the two companies have evolved for the better. In the last decade, KnowBe4 has added further features and tools to its vast portfolio; from a lightweight Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform to manage high-volumes of malicious emails called PhishER, to an automated compliance audit platform and AI-enhanced, personalized phishing tests. KnowBe4’s library of content has since grown to well over 1,300 items in more than 34 languages as well. Simultaneously, Martha’s Vineyard Bank has witnessed drastic improvements in employee attitudes and behavior towards cybersecurity both at work as well as in their personal lives. Today, employees are bringing suspicious emails to the attention of the IT team, who have subsequently terminated many live attacks.

“We used to worry about bank robberies and now we really need to worry about phishing attacks on our information, particularly when working in an industry where privacy is paramount. We needed a partner that was on top of it and could educate our employees; but more importantly, bring the importance of cybersecurity to the forefront of their minds,” said John Shorrock, Training and Development Manager at Martha’s Vineyard Bank. “KnowBe4 has done that, creating the latest and greatest training content in the market. It has been a pleasure working with them and we have no intention of going anywhere.”

“Shorrock and his team are somewhat visionaries. They recognized the growing importance of cybersecurity at a time when few of their peers had likely considered it,” said Javvad Malik, Lead Security Awareness Advocate at KnowBe4. “There is no doubt that the threat landscape has changed drastically in size and sophistication, but we are humbled to support businesses like Martha’s Vineyard Bank for the last ten years and hopefully, for many more decades in the future.”

