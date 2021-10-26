Volaris Group acquires purpleview

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Volaris Group announced the acquisition of purpleview GmbH, which provides digital sales software for verticals like banks, insurance companies, telecommunications firms and other industries. purpleview helps customers digitize their customer processes, managing the entire contact-to-contract relationship.



Founded in 2004 as VoicInt Telecommunications GmbH in Dortmund, Germany, the company’s initial years were spent developing solutions for contact center provider Genesys to enhance their monitoring capabilities as well as to develop an agent desktop & control centre. By 2010, the business was renamed into purpleview and set to become a pioneer in delivering video chat solutions to tier 1 operators like Deutsche Telekom. During the subsequent years, purpleview won reputable customers in the banking and insurance industries and also branched into other verticals with a vibrant network of partners such as Deutsche Telekom Business Solutions GmbH, BITMARCK, and Kapsch BusinessCom AG.

“To sell your company is an emotional process where one wants to secure that the interests of the staff and customers are properly taken care of,” said Robert Hoogstraten, founder of purpleview. “With Volaris I sincerely believe the future of the company is in good hands. Our employees can continue to grow, and our customers can expect continued development and innovation. Volaris will help purpleview to grow faster to the next phase.”

A key element of purpleview’s empathy solution is the variety of methods allowing their clients frictionless connections between end consumers and the purpleview platform. This is important so the software can not only be used in a purely digital set-up but also blend into more traditional (non-digital) sales and service processes depending on the actual use case. “purpleview's solutions have become a central working tool for our sales team and are also used by more than a hundred frontline agents,” said Sabine Herndler, Centre for Digital Customer Acquisition, BARMER Health Insurance. “Supported by empathy software, we can pull one ace out of the sleeve after another and measure attractive conversion rates when using purpleview.”

“We are excited to welcome the purpleview team in our group and to provide them a permanent home where they can build on their great customer service to become even more valuable for their clients,” said Marc Maurer, Portfolio Manager at Volaris Group. “We have many software companies in the banking, insurance, and telecommunications space and purpleview’s capabilities to digitalize sales and service processes will complement the product portfolios of our existing businesses to add additional value to their clients too.”

purpleview will continue to operate independently, with the support of the Volaris Group team.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

