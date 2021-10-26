Leading Communications Service Providers at the Forefront of 5G are Enabling New and Exciting Experiences with Amdocs

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced business momentum of its 5G efforts, allowing service providers and startups to make today’s impossible, tomorrow’s possible with 5G, cloud and edge-based offerings.



In 2021, Amdocs has engaged in more than 25 new 5G operations and monetization projects across 15 countries, including agreements with communications service providers like AT&T , T-Mobile and Three UK .



, and . Amdocs recently announced an expanded collaboration with Microsoft to enable service providers to transform with cloud-native solutions and cloud transformation services, and deploy 5G networks for consumers and enterprises in the cloud.



with Microsoft to enable service providers to transform with cloud-native solutions and cloud transformation services, and deploy 5G networks for consumers and enterprises in the cloud. Regarding innovation, Amdocs was selected by Orange to provide the business support systems for Europe’s first 5G Stand Alone (SA) experimental cloud network launched in July in Lannion, France.



by Orange to provide the business support systems for Europe’s first 5G Stand Alone (SA) experimental cloud network launched in July in Lannion, France. Through its work with the 5G Open Innovation Lab and collaborators like T-Mobile and Microsoft, Amdocs has invested significantly in developing state-of-the-art 5G use cases around driverless cars , rural connectivity, food resiliency , and enterprise . The Lab’s joint effort ensures startups across a broad spectrum of industries have the expertise they need to build what’s next in edge computing, setting the groundwork for our increasingly connected digital society.



with the 5G Open Innovation Lab and collaborators like T-Mobile and Microsoft, Amdocs has invested significantly in developing state-of-the-art 5G use cases around , rural connectivity, , and . The Lab’s joint effort ensures startups across a of industries have the expertise they need to build what’s next in edge computing, setting the groundwork for our increasingly connected digital society. Amdocs’ 5G solutions have been recently expanded to serve the 5G Value Plane , ensuring communications service providers can innovate, launch, execute and monetize amazing new experiences for their customers. With an end-to-end, automated approach to service lifecycle management, data analytics, network orchestration, API exposure, policy and charging, 5G Value Plane acts as a powerful and distributed “brain.” It empowers the seamless integration of business, IT, enterprises, and partners within the 5G network.



to serve the , ensuring communications service providers can innovate, launch, execute and monetize amazing new experiences for their customers. With an end-to-end, automated approach to service lifecycle management, data analytics, network orchestration, API exposure, policy and charging, 5G Value Plane acts as a powerful and distributed “brain.” It empowers the seamless integration of business, IT, enterprises, and partners within the 5G network. Amdocs successful focus on 5G has been recognized by Light Reading with two Leading Lights awards , for Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor, and Most Innovative Hybrid Networking Strategy.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology, said: “As more 5G standalone networks are launched across the globe, Amdocs is enabling communications service providers to unlock 5G’s full potential, creating new capabilities, unique business models and game-changing opportunities. Connectivity is the backbone of modern society, and 5G represents an opportunity to expand connectivity, generate new revenue streams and deliver next generation experiences for customers.”

Amdocs will showcase its 5G offerings this week at Mobile World Congress, Los Angeles (Oct. 26-28).

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs’ 5G offerings

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company’s website

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube



About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 27,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

Media Contact:

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: Michael.Zema@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com