Ensysce Biosciences Grows its Management Team with Appointment of Dr. Linda Pestano as Chief Development Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, has appointed Linda Pestano, PhD, Chief Development Officer effective October 15, 2021.



Dr. Pestano has worked through her career to guide the development of novel therapeutics to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Dr. Pestano received her PhD from Tuffs University and undertook a Post-Doctoral Fellowship with Dana Farber Cancer Institute at the Harvard Medical School in Boston. Her early research was visionary as it focused on the immunoregulation of T-cells which is the key to current day immunotherapies for oncology. Dr. Pestano has been instrumental in guiding new therapies, including small molecules, nucleic acids, and biologicals through development into clinical trials. Dr. Pestano’s expertise spans lead development, pre-clinical and translational studies, and interacting with multiple regulatory agencies. Dr. Pestano joins Ensysce with 20 years of experience developing vaccines, drugs and novel biologics for a diverse range of indications.

Ensysce CEO Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick commented: “I’m pleased to welcome Linda to our leadership team, as she brings a wealth of expertise in preclinical drug development that will aid in advancing our lead ‘next-generation’ opioids products through to commercialization. Additionally, our pipeline of ADHD and Opioid Use Disorder products, which are in earlier stage of development, will benefit from her expertise and knowledge. We look forward to her contributions to accelerating our programs to bring our lead products through registration.”

Dr. Pestano commented: “Ensysce is developing unique platforms to curb abuse and overdose of prescription drugs, and its specific focus on the opioid family is a timely response to a dire crisis that has touched all of our lives. With Ensysce’s clinical trials progressing for both PF614 and PF614-MPAR, it is important to ensure all preclinical studies required for regulatory filings have the focus that is needed, and I am pleased to bring this expertise to the table.”

Dr. Kirkpatrick concluded: “Growing our management team with the addition of Dr. Pestano has provided us with a stronger foundation as we move our products forward to provide novel options for both prescribers and patients.”

