New State of Salesforce Survey Reveals Rising Importance of Enterprise-Wide Cloud-Based System Integration

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced the results of a new survey on the state of Salesforce integration. It shows enterprises increasingly looking to streamline their customer experience by integrating their enterprise systems. Few, however, have found the right path to get there. The survey findings detailed in Jitterbit’s 2021 State of Salesforce Integration report also reveal how most companies are using Salesforce SalesCloud today but have goals to expand their Salesforce footprint into new areas.

Based on responses from more than 100 companies with sizes ranging from fewer than 500 to greater than 5,000 employees and representing several segments from IT and Software Development to Sales and Marketing to HR to Customer Service and Support, the survey showed:

90 percent of respondents plan to integrate systems with at least one cloud endpoint. Despite the growing importance of business-critical cloud systems, less than 20 percent of companies have achieved an advanced stage of integration maturity.

More companies view integration as a way to create a more seamless customer experience while improving customer satisfaction, customer retention, and resource efficiency. But more than half of them are relying upon manual integration with central IT departments shouldering the bulk of the burden.

Salesforce Sales Cloud reigns supreme. A majority of companies who participated in the survey are using it today. Smaller companies report that marketing cloud would be a critical investment area when peering into their future. Larger companies are looking toward analytics as their next frontier. The gap in Salesforce use between larger and smaller companies may be closing quickly as smaller companies are increasingly using more Salesforce products.



