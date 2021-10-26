NaturalShrimp Contracts Aquatic Veterinarian Christine Huynh to Lead Natural Aquatic Systems Subsidiary

DALLAS, TX, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today announced the appointment of Christine Huynh to lead the Company’s subsidiary Natural Aquatic Systems (NAS).



Christine Huynh is an aquatic veterinarian who works with commercial farms to improve health management systems and biological productivity. She has had 10+ years of experience working with intensive aquaculture production and consults internationally. She is the Director at Nautilus Collaboration, a consultancy firm specializing in aquaculture services. Christine holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Science from the University of Sydney.

In this role, Christine is consulting to NAS to further the commercial research for applications in the aquaculture industry, and leads the research being conducted at the Marineholmen RASLab in Bergen, Norway. RASLab will be working closely with NAS in further exploring potential welfare benefits of the application of hydrogas and the incorporation of electrocoagulation. Christine is an excellent liaison between NAS and RASLab where the commercialization and further development of NAS technologies have wider applications in the finfish aquaculture sector. There are potential applications for electrocoagulation and reducing gas (hydrogas) in aquaculture production and wastewater processing, that will improve the sustainability of the industry and fish welfare. The Company believes that these trial results will directly lead to significant licensing opportunities.

“Christine brings a wealth of animal health and veterinary knowledge, and will provide valuable insight and direction for NAS,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “Her leadership skills and technical experience complement our work in Norway to evaluate the effects of hyper-antioxidant technologies on oxidation and fish health in Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS). With our successful initial validation study, she will lead the further exploration of production, health and welfare effects. On behalf of the team at NaturalShrimp, we welcome Christine to the company.”

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains includes a number of forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are projections in respect of future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of us and members of our management team, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, any of which may cause our company’s or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SHMP@mzgroup.us