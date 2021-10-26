Cerberus Sentinel Launches Secured Managed Services Providing Senior Support to Mitigate Cyber Risks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC: CISO) (“Cerberus Sentinel”), a cybersecurity consulting and managed security services firm, today introduced its Cerberus Sentinel Secured Managed Services to help organizations step up their cybersecurity protections with security-focused, end-to-end network and device management solutions provided by a team of senior staff.



Cerberus Sentinel's full-scale secured managed services are an integral part of MCCP+, their holistic approach to cybersecurity, compliance and culture. This ensures that all strategic solutions are tailored specifically for each client. Cerberus Sentinel has long recognized that a company must incorporate a culture of cybersecurity through its solutions, processes, and staff training to address the rapid growth of threats to its very existence, data, and intellectual property.

"The cost of just one data breach was $3.86 million in 2020," said Brian Yelm, managing director, Cerberus Sentinel. "The cybersecurity market is expected to grow to $10.5 trillion by 2025, and the lack of those trained with cyber skills remains a challenge for most businesses. We know organizations are struggling to stay ahead of attacks, as well as to protect their customers and employees. With our senior team's decades of experience, we can provide peace of mind by partnering side-by-side to help them reduce system downtime and realize a quantifiable increase in employee productivity."

Cerberus Sentinel Secured Managed Services highlights include:

Managed Support: Unlimited concierge support for all workstations, servers, firewalls, switches, routers, wireless access points, printers, and copiers. A real-time inventory is kept of all hardware and software. Strategic guidance is provided to organizations without a CIO, CTO or director of IT.

Security Bundle: Antivirus/MDR, scripting tools, and patch management are included as well as software for workstations and servers to provide secure remote access.

Project Engagement: Covers custom projects or for remediation after a penetration test or security assessment uncovers system vulnerabilities.

Microsoft 365 Partner: All licenses and email migration are available.

Backup and Disaster Recovery: Customized on-premises, hybrid, and cloud-based back-up solutions.

Spam, Web and DNS Filtering: Partnership with Cisco Umbrella (DNS) and provider of multiple spam filter solutions tailored for specific email environments.

Cloud Storage: Custom Tech Connect Drive, plus partnership with Dropbox and Microsoft for One Drive support.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services, and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Cerberus Sentinel's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Cerberus Sentinel's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect Cerberus Sentinel's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors that, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Cerberus Sentinel's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Charles J. Zigmund, Vice President

Cerberus Sentinel

617-838-4183

charles.zigmund@cerberussentinel.com

Cathy Morley Foster

Eskenzi PR

925-708-7893

cathy@eskenzipr.com

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

CISO@gatewayir.com