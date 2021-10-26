The global hygienic pumps and valves market size is expected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Valve Type, Pump Type, Operation, End-User Industry And Region-Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177669/?utm_source=GNW



"Single-seat Valves to dominate the hygienic pumps and valves market in 2020

The market for the single-seat valves held the largest share in 2020 and is estimated to remain the same during the forecast period.The growth of the segment is attributed to the high adoption of these valves in process industries owing to their simple design comprising a movable disc with a uniquely designed seat to seat the port of the valve body, as well as their tight shutoff quality, which helps in reducing the leakage.



These valves are designed for uninterrupted production in hygiene-critical applications. The simple design and few internal parts makes them more stable than double-seat valves.



Pharmaceutical to hold the largest CAGR of the hygienic pumps and valves market during the forecast period

The hygienic pumps and valves market for pharmaceutical industry is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.The rise in the number of COVID-19 patients has increase in the demand for drugs and vaccines, which in turn, has surge the production of pharmaceuticals.



Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, various manufacturers has also expanded the pharmaceutical manufacturing plants, which have increased the adoption of fluid handling systems such as hygienic pumps and hygienic valves.Additionally, maintaining hygiene is the most critical factor for the pharmaceutical manufacturers which is also responsible for the rapid adoption of hygienic pumps and valves in the pharmaceutical plants.



The use of hygienic valves and pumps in pharmaceuticals plants provides them with safety control for different media (gases, liquids, slurries, etc.).



Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to hold the largest growth rate of the global hygienic pumps and valves market during the forecast period.The factors contributing to its robust growth include the increasing urbanization and growing dairy and pharmaceuticals industries, coupled with the rapid industrialization, in major countries such as China, India, Japan, etc.



China is one of the biggest exporters of hygienic pumps and valves components.There is a high demand for hygienic pumps and valves in China due to rapid industrial growth and increasing population.



The increasing demand for advanced hygienic equipment in industries such as dairy, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in India is also fueling the adoption of hygienic pumps and valves.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 52%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 17%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 47%, Directors - 31%, and others - 22%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe – 28%, APAC - 28%, and RoW - 12%

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), SPX FLOW, Inc. (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), and others.



Research Coverage

In this report, the hygienic pumps and valves market has been segmented based on pump type, component, material type, valve type, hygiene class, function, operation, end-user industry, and region.The hygienic pumps and valves market based on pump type has been segmented into centrifugal pump, positive displacement pump (rotary lobe pump, progressive cavity pump, peristaltic pump, diaphragm pump, eccentric disc pump, twin screw pump), others.



Based on component the market is segmented into valve body, actuators, control tops, positioners, others.Based on the material type, the market has been segment into stainless steel, copper, bronze.



Based on the valve type, the market has been segment into single-seat valves, double-seat valves, butterfly valves, diaphragm valves, control valves, and others.Based on the hygiene class, the market has been segment into standard, aseptic, ultraclean.



Based on the function, the market has been segment into shut off/isolation, divert, sampling, others (regulating, relief, modulating, constant pressure. Based on the operation, the market has been segment into manual and air-actuated. Based on end-user industry, the market has been segment into processed food, dairy, nonalcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. The study also forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



