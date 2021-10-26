The sanitary pumps market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Pump Type, Pump Priming Type, Pump Power Source, End User And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177668/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the increasing awareness of the manufacturers toward maintaining hygiene across the end-use industries and offering hygienic products to the end-use customers is another factor driving the demand for sanitary pumps and valves across the hygiene-specific end-use industries. Owing to this rising awareness, several stringent regulations and standards are being designed by the government or other related organizations to maintain a level of safety and hygiene in the end-use products and industries. These standards and regulations can be seen further boosting the growth of the sanitary pumps and valves market across the world.



Centrifugal pumps expected to hold the largest share of sanitary pumps and valves market throughout the forecast period

Centrifugal pumps are the oldest and simplest sanitary pumps developed on the principle of centrifugal force technology.Their inexpensive manufacturing and simple, durable functioning make them the most widely adopted type of sanitary pumps in the market.



There are numerous advantages of centrifugal pumps, which include their excellent capability to transfer low-viscosity fluids, easily adjustable flow rate, low cost, simple design easy to maintain, steady output, compatibility with fluids containing suspended particulates or small solids, and availability in numerous designs capable of a wide range of flow and pressure outputs. Owing to these properties, the market share of centrifugal pumps is currently dominating the sanitary pumps market and can be seen increasing extensively during the forecast period.



Self-priming sanitary pumps expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period in the sanitary pumps and valves market

The non-self-priming sanitary pumps dominate the sanitary pumps and valves market and are expected to continue their dominance during the forecast period.This is primarily because the majority of the sanitary pumps available in the market are designed to be non-self-priming, while a few of them are designed to be self-priming.



Centrifugal pumps, most widely used pumps across sanitary applications, always need to be primed before initiating their operations.Owing to the numerous benefits that self-priming pumps offer such as handling a variety of fluids as well as solids with very high efficiency without any damage to the pump system, the demand for self-priming pumps can be seen increasing across the market.



However, non-self-priming pumps being the oldest and compact due to no additional priming components added to the system, still make them the largest shareholders in the market.



Sanitary Pumps and Valves market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.This exceptional growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for sanitary equipment in end-use industries such as dairy, processed food, pharmaceuticals, and beverages in major countries such as China, Japan, and India.



The sanitary pumps and valves market in APAC for the dairy industry is growing at a significant rate owing to high dairy production in these countries, and a similar trend is likely to continue in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing population in emerging economies, rising per capita income, growing industrialization, and rapid urbanization are a few additional factors driving the growth of the market in the region.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 52%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 17%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 47%, Directors - 31%, and others - 22%

• By Region: North America - 36%, Europe - 29%, APAC - 30%, and RoW - 5%



Major players profiled in this report are as follows: ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), Fristam Pumpen KG (Germany), PSG (US), SPX Flow, Inc (US), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), ITT INC. (US), Xylem (US), Ampco Pumps Company (US), Viking Pumps (US), and Verder.com (Netherlands).



Research Coverage

This report analyzes the Sanitary Pumps and Valves Market with COVID-19 Impact, By Pump Type (Centrifugal, positive Displacement, Others), Pump Power Source (Electric Air), Pump Priming Type (Self-priming, Non-self-priming), End User industries (Processed Foods, Dairy, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Alcoholic Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others), and Region.A detailed analysis of the regional markets has been undertaken to provide insights into potential business opportunities in different regions.



In addition, the value chain analysis and market dynamics have been provided in the report. The study forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments of the Sanitary pumps and valves market comprehensively and provides the closest approximation of the overall market size and subsegments that include pump type, pump power source, pump priming type, end-user industry, and region.

The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the market.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business.

The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, as well as growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and expansions carried out by major market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177668/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________