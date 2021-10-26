The extruders market size is estimated to be USD 9.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2026

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Extruders Market by Extruder Type, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443404/?utm_source=GNW

The domestic and foreign investments in the building & construction industry have been consistently growing over the past decade in the region, which is fueling the growth of the extruders market.



The construction industry in the Middle East & Africa is also experiencing high growth, driving the demand for extruders. The outlook on industrialization in Sub-Saharan Africa is positive, which is driving the extruders market



Building & Construction is expected to be the largest end-use industry of the extruders market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026

Building & Construction end-use industry holds the highest share in the overall market in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. The rapid growth of the building & construction industry, along with large-scale investments in infrastructure projects in emerging economies, have led to an increase in the demand for extruded products, such as windows and door frame systems, curtain walling, roofing & exterior cladding, space frame systems, canopies, and arches, which in turn, is fueling the demand for extruders.



high economic growth in APAC to drive the demand for extruders in the region.



APAC is the largest market for extruders, and it is mainly attributed to high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military among others. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region.



Extruder manufacturers are targeting this region as it is the strongest regional market for various applications, like growing demand for infrastructure, building & construction and automotive industry.The advantage of shifting production to the Asian region is that the cost of production is low here.



Also, it is easier to serve the local emerging market.

The key market players profiled in the report include The Japan Steel Works Ltd. (Japan), Hilenbrand Inc. (US), Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd (Japan), KraussMaffei Group GmbH (Germany), Battenfeld-Cincinnati (Germany), NFM (US), Clextral (France), and Leistritz AG (Germany) among others.



