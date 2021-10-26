The analyst estimates the global software asset management market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.1%

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Software Asset Management Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05362658/?utm_source=GNW

These factors are driving the demand for software asset management.



The COVID-19 Impact on the global software asset management tools market

The pandemic has had a positive impact on the software asset management market.The COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of remote work environments have created new complex barriers for businesses to overcome.



The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need for companies in the various sector to implement digital technologies and harness the power of software asset management solutions and services for license and cost optimization and achieve greater ROI on IT assets.



The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on services, the software asset management market is segmented into two categories: professional and managed services.These services assist in building, assessing, and leveraging software asset management environments to avoid time wastage and effort on a failed implementation.



These services help optimize software licensing costs, IT assets, and ensure compliance standards by managing audits.Enterprises need active support from skilled professionals to minimize their software asset downtime during the pre-and post-installation of software asset management solutions.



These services provide the necessary support to uphold the efficiency of business processes, increase enterprise growth, and reduce unwanted IT expenses.



Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2021

Healthcare and life sciences is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of advanced technologies and services in terms of the software asset management market.It is in fact, a highly regulated one.



Software asset management solutions can help healthcare organizations, hospitals, and clinics in tracking, monitoring, and managing their software assets to improve the efficiency.Healthcare institutions using software asset management solutions for operational activities and management of medical devices have to adhere to regulations as per the laws of governing bodies.



In the recent years, the focus on the healthcare and life sciences industry vertical is increasing across the regions.The risk associated with selecting and managing the appropriate software is of utmost importance to this industry vertical.



The strict laws governing the healthcare and life sciences industry vertical encourage the healthcare companies to adopt effective software asset management solutions and associated services.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.In addition, the IT spending across organizations in the region is gradually increasing, which is projected to lead to a surge in the adoption of software asset management solutions and services.



China, Japan, and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) are the leading countries in terms of the adoption of software asset management solutions and services in the region.While the expenditure on technology solutions in APAC has increased, a setback is witnessed due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.



The COVID-19 pandemic makes it more urgent for business leaders across APAC to increase their rate of cloud adoption and digital transformation. Also, the current pandemic has forced the government and public sector across APAC to shift toward digital innovation and meet regulatory compliance standards, which is driving huge market opportunities for software asset management vendors.

• By Company: Tier 1–20%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–55%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives–40%, Director Level–33%, and Others–27%

• By Region: North America–32%, Europe–38%, APAC–18%, RoW–12%



The software asset management market comprises major providers, such as Snow Software (Sweden), Flexera (US), USU Software AG (Germany), Ivanti (US), BMC Software (US), ServiceNow (US), Certero (UK), Matrix42 (Germany), Broadcom (US), Eracent (US), Scalable Software (US), Belarc (US), IBM (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), ManageEngine (US), Xensam (Sweden), InvGate (Argentina), Symphony SummitAI (US), 1E (UK), Open iT (US), Lansweeper (Belgium), and License Dashboard (UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the software asset management market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report segments the global software asset management market by component into two categories: solutions and services.By vertical, the software asset management market has been classified into BFSI, IT and ITeS, telecom, manufacturing, retail and eCommerce, government, healthcare and life sciences, education, media and entertainment, and others (energy and utilities, legal services, and travel and transportation).

• By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.



Key benefits of the report

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall software asset management market and the subsegments.This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and COVID-19 impact.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05362658/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________