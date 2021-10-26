The global printed electronics market is projected to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 9.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Printed Electronics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Printing Technology, Application, Resolution, Material, End-use Industry And Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04815068/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the growth of the printed electronics market can be attributed to the increased global demand for miniaturized devices, technological advancements taking place in electronics devices, and the availability of portable electronic devices for packaging, automotive, and healthcare applications.



The above 200 lines/cm segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The above 200 lines/cm segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is due to the increased use of this resolution to develop new types of printed electronics with improved functionalities.



The lighting segment of the printed electronics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Lighting based on printed electronics is rapidly replacing tungsten, halogen, and fluorescent lamps, which are costly.Moreover, governments of different countries have made increased investments in the development of printed OLED-based lighting.



They have also issued directives mandating the use of energy-efficient lighting. Thus, the lighting segment of the printed electronics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The aerospace and defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast

The aerospace & defense segment of the printed electronics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of printing electronics due to their lightweight, less complexity, and high reliability, which ultimately results in their low maintenance requirements.Printed sensors and batteries are used to monitor environments and remote assets of military establishments.



They can be used in devices that are employed for the surveillance of inaccessible environments.Printed display panels are also deployed in rugged systems, which are used in defense applications.



They are also used in cockpits and navigational systems of aircraft.



Based on region, APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the printed electronics market by 2026

In 2026, APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the overall printed electronics market.The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The major factor contributing to this growth is technological developments and a major focus on energy harvesting in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.China and Japan are industrial hubs that house numerous electronic equipment, devices, components, automotive, and other industries, which require printed electronics for reducing the overall energy consumption.



Moreover, the industrial transformation toward digitalization is expected to transform manual processes into digital processes in the manufacturing industries.This is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced and miniatured electronic devices and products.



Thus, it is expected to support the growth of the printed electronics market in the future.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the printed electronics marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 45%, Directors– 35%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: Americas – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 10%



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Molex, LLC (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC) (US), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US), Nissha Co., Ltd. (Japan), BASF (Germany), NovaCentrix (US), and E Ink Holdings Inc. (Taiwan) are some of the key players in the printed electronics market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the printed electronics market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the printed electronics market based on printing technology, material, resolutions, application, end-use industry, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the printed electronics market.



It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall printed electronics market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

