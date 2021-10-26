Proactive news headlines including Pursuit Minerals, Meteoric Resources, Silver Mines and Latin Resources

Sydney, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX:PUR) has extended known sulphide mineralisation at Phill’s Hill prospect of the Warrior Project in Western Australia to in excess of 1.6 kilometres of strike following a diamond drilling program of eight holes for 1,538 metres. Click here

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) final drill assays from its 2021 drilling campaign at Butchers Creek deposit within the Palm Springs Project in WA have unveiled some thick, gold mineralised zones. Click here

Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) has received encouraging high-grade assays from recent drilling at the Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in Central West New South Wales. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has re-signed and extended an exclusive two-year Option on the Bananal 830.691 tenement agreement. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) is officially in building mode after kickstarting construction on Australia’s newest lithium project. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) is now leveraged to the progress of Metal Bank Ltd (ASX:MBK) and its ongoing portfolio overhaul through the sale of its 75% interest in the Livingstone Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has started a surface diamond drilling program to test multiple mineralised quartz reefs within Dickenson South target area at the underground Morning Star mine, part of the newly acquired Woods Point Gold Project in Victoria, Australia. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has executed a formal option agreement with Metal Hawk Ltd covering nickel rights on 12 granted tenements adjacent to its Cannon Gold Project area near Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) has hit visual copper intersections during a drilling campaign over the Hermitage Project in the Northern Territory’s Tennant Creek Mineral Field. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has uncovered ‘bonanza’ grade gold from its newly discovered Blue Vein at its flagship Elizabeth Gold Project in the Bralorne-Pioneer Gold District of southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) has advanced its drug development program with the commencement of Phase I clinical trials in the Veyonda ® and Opdivo ® IONIC Study, supported by Noxopharm and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS). Click here

and Opdivo IONIC Study, supported by Noxopharm and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS). Click here Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) has handpicked leading drug developer José Iglesias MD to serve the company as an oncology clinical advisor. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has identified large zones of potential mineralised quartz and sulphides at Yidby Road Gold Deposit within the 100%-owned Yidby Gold Project. Click here

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Holdings’ order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 drove the value of the EV car giant higher to more than $US1 trillion. The move helped Wall St to finish its trading day in the green, with that momentum to spill over to the ASX today. Click here

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) maintained its growth trajectory during the September quarter despite COVID-19 impacting retail trading with revenue up 60% to $15 million and growth achieved across three of its four divisions. Click here

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) has passed a construction milestone for the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Project in Tanzania by executing an Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract with Yantai Jinpeng Mining and Machinery Co Ltd. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) sees the first production at its jointly-owned Norseman Gold Project in the WA’s Eastern Goldfields in the third quarter of 2022. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) is focused on rapidly advancing the Chinook zinc-lead discovery at the Earaheedy Project, about 110 kilometres north of Wiluna, Western Australia. Click here

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (ASX:CNQ), a subsidiary of Sunrise Energy Metals (once Clean TeQ), was recently demerged from the parent company to allow for better organisation and governance, as the core company continues to develop its battery metal assets. Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com