Worldwide Holdings Delaware Corp. Now Listing on OTC Markets Pink Sheets and Arranging for Broker to File 211 Forms, and Expanding Product Line of Germicidal Sterilizers, and Solar Cell and Battery Technology

Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Worldwide Holdings Delaware Corp. (OTC:WWDH) announces that it is now officially trading on the OTC Markets Pink Sheets without any restrictions. The company is arranging for a broker to file the 211 forms that it has satisfied all applicable requirements of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Rule 15c2-11 and the filing and information requirements of NASD Rule 6740. Current financial data will soon be posted to the company’s website for public dissemination, and the company continues arranging to raise capital through a Regulation A stock offering as it moves into full production.

CEO Donald MacIntyre says, “We’re pleased to announce listing on the OTC Pink Sheets and soon have issued stock reductions that will increase the viability of WWDH. We’re excited as well to be adding products to our current Covid-inactivating SanAir Germicidal Air Purifiers for the consumer, healthcare and school markets with the on-going development of state-of-the-art solar cell and battery technology that will be attractive in markets worldwide.”

The company plans continued expansion in both markets over the coming year, and will post all news on the company’s website: www.worldwideholdingsdelaware.com

Bruce Macintyre

+17022940111

brucem@worldwideholdingsdelaware.com