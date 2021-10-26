Global X Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio Achieves Envestnet | PMC Approved Research Status

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange traded funds (ETFs), today announced that its Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio has attained Envestnet | PMC “Approved – Qualitative” Research Status, effective September 28, 2021.

In order to attain Approved – Qualitative Research Status, the Global X Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio underwent PMC’s qualitive due diligence process, which involves periodic reviews including statistical analysis, site visits and qualitative assessments. In addition, PMC will actively monitor Equity Thematic Disruptors on an ongoing basis using both its quantitative and qualitative processes.

Jon Maier, Chief Investment Officer at Global X, commented: “Our Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio offers financial advisors insight into the vast landscape of thematic ETFs and provides a structured approach to selecting and weighting themes. We’re thrilled this portfolio has attained Envestnet | PMC Approved Research Status and look forward to continuing to deepen our relationship with Envestnet in the near-term.”

The Global X Equity Thematic Disruptors ETF Model Portfolio targets structural and long-term trends that transcend traditional sector investing and provides investors with access to potential growth opportunities.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 90 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $550 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $60bn in assets under management.ii

Risk Information

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s summary or full prospectuses, which are available at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC, Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Global X and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm. Advisors should always conduct their own research and due diligence on investment products and the product managers prior to offering or making a recommendation to a client.

###





i Source: Global X, as of 10/21/21.

ii Source: Mirae Asset, as of March 2021.