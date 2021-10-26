Neuronetics Celebrates 235,000 Treatment Milestone for Success TMS

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced a leading provider, Success TMS, has reached an impressive milestone delivering over 235,000 NeuroStar transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatments to patients across the U.S, in just 3 short years.



Founded by Jonathan Michel in 2018 after the loss of his sister to suicide, Success TMS opened its flagship location in South Florida in 2018. The practice has since expanded to over 30 treatment centers in six states, providing more than 235,000 treatments to patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) using NeuroStar Advanced Therapy – a non-drug and non-invasive treatment that stimulates areas of the brain that are underactive in depression.1,2 This treatment milestone, achieved in less than three years, has put the practice closer to its goal of providing one million NeuroStar treatments and furthered its mission to rid the world of depression, a disease that impacts more than 17.3 million American adults.3

“We are delighted to celebrate Success TMS for achieving such a remarkable milestone. It is because of partners like Success TMS that those struggling to find relief from depression with antidepressants have access to innovative treatments like NeuroStar,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “Our companies share a vision of transforming lives and helping patients overcome their depression with help from NeuroStar. The entire Success TMS team is incredibly dedicated to serving their communities and we look forward to their continued partnership and success.”

Today, Success TMS is one of the leading TMS therapy providers in the U.S. and is focused on providing compassionate care and quality clinical expertise to patients for achieving long-term remission. Even as depression rates soar due to the COVID-19 pandemic,4 Success TMS continues to offer best-in-class treatment to those in need and has seen demand for its mental health services increase by 20 percent over the past year.

“To make our patient care exceptional, I’ve always considered how my sister would feel at our practices,” said Michel, Founder of Success TMS. “She inspires me to help end the suffering of our patients through specialized care and I think she’d be proud of what we’ve done in such a short time.”

While the practice continues to open new locations across the U.S., its dedication to patient experience has not wavered. “In offering a safe and effective depression treatment with NeuroStar, we have the opportunity to treat depression differently, address an unmet need for access to non-drug treatment options and give our patients their best chance at remission,” adds Ben Klein, Chairman and CEO of Success TMS.

Since receiving FDA clearance in 2008 for adult patients with MDD, NeuroStar has been a trailblazer in the treatment of depression and is the number one TMS choice of doctors. It is available in more than 900 doctors’ offices and hospitals in the U.S., including practices like Success TMS. For more information on both companies, visit neurostar.com and successtms.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from psychiatric disorders. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder with over four million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

