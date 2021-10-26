180 Life Sciences Corp. Publishes Pre-Clinical Study Report on the Effects of CBG Derivatives on Pain, Inflammation and Obesity in The Journal Molecules

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced that its pre-clinical study report on the effects of CBG (cannabigerol) derivatives on pain, inflammation and obesity was published in the journal Molecules.



Working closely with cannabinoid medicinal chemistry expert Prof. Raphael Mechoulam and team at Hebrew University (HU) in Jerusalem, and biologists at HU and Oxford University, the study describes the synthesis of three novel CBG derivative compounds and their effects in established preclinical models of pain, inflammation, and obesity. Whilst all three demonstrated robust anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, one stood out to be of particular interest, HUM-234. HUM-234 was also shown to prevent weight gain in mice fed a high fat diet, and importantly abrogated the development of fatty liver (steatosis), a condition clinically associated with multiple metabolic disorders, including diabetes and obesity and a precursor to liver fibrosis. The research set forth in the report lends further support to the growing evidence that CBG has therapeutic potential for treatment of inflammation, and as such, we believe that synthetic CBG derivatives have potential as novel drug candidates for treating several metabolic disorders which afflict ever-growing populations in the developed world.

The online version of the report may be viewed at the following link: https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/26/18/5601.

The report was authored by Natalya M. Kogan, Yarden Lavi, Louise M. Topping, Richard. O. Williams, Fiona E. McCann, Zhanna Yekhtin, Marc Feldmann, Ruth Gallily and Raphael Mechoulam.

180 Life Sciences Co-Chairman, Prof Sir Marc Feldmann stated, “180 Life Sciences is focused on the treatment of inflammatory diseases using several different platforms, including new uses of anti-TNF antibodies that I pioneered with Dr. Woody, CEO of 180 Life Sciences. This new publication derives from a more than 20-year collaboration with my friend Prof. Raphael Mechoulam, the pioneer of cannabis chemistry. I believe these treatments have the potential to open up the field and expand the range of new patentable synthetic derivatives of cannabis, which are non-psychoactive and have been shown in studies to be effective in pain and inflammation. We believe with this new molecule, metabolic disorders including the increasingly common fatty liver, a precursor of fibrosis, may be targeted. We are looking forward to working to develop this new family of therapeutics for use in treating multiple common unmet needs.”

Abstract from Report: “Interest in CBG (cannabigerol) has been growing in the past few years, due to its anti-inflammatory properties and other therapeutic benefits. Here we report the synthesis of three new CBG derivatives (HUM-223, HUM-233 and HUM-234) and show them to possess anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. In addition, unlike CBG, HUM-234 also prevents obesity in mice fed a high-fat diet (HFD). The metabolic state of the treated mice on HFD is significantly better than that of vehicle-treated mice, and their liver slices show significantly less steatosis than untreated HFD or CBG-treated ones from HFD mice. We believe that HUM-223, HUM-233 and HUM-234 have the potential for development as novel drug candidates for the treatment of inflammatory conditions, and in the case of HUM-234, potentially for obesity where there is a huge unmet need.”

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company’s primary platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, statements relating to expectations regarding future agreements relating to the supply of materials and license and commercialization of products; the availability and cost of materials required for trials; the risk that initial drug results will not be able to be replicated in clinical trials or that such drugs selected for clinical development will not be successful; challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; expectations with respect to future performance, growth and anticipated acquisitions; the continued listing of the Company on The NASDAQ Stock Market; expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the Company; expectations with respect to future performance, growth and anticipated acquisitions; the ability of the Company to execute its plans to develop and market new drug products and the timing and costs of these development programs; estimates of the size of the markets for its potential drug products; potential litigation involving the Company or the validity or enforceability of the intellectual property of the Company; global economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; the expectations, development plans and anticipated timelines for the Company's drug candidates, pipeline and programs, including collaborations with third parties; access to additional financing, and the potential lack of such financing; and the Company’s ability to raise funding in the future and the terms of such funding. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. These reports and filings are available at www.sec.gov. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company, the studies described herein or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, including the forward-looking statements included in this press release, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as otherwise provided by law.

