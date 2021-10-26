Telesat Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

New Chief Commercial Officer Glenn Katz to lead product development, management and marketing as well as international sales team for all Telesat services

Tom Eaton becoming President of Telesat Government Solutions to drive strategic direction and opportunities in the U.S. Government services market

OTTAWA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat, one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced the appointment of industry leader Glenn Katz as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In addition, Tom Eaton, previously Telesat’s Vice President of International Sales, is moving to the role of President of Telesat Government Solutions – a US-incorporated, wholly-owned subsidiary of Telesat.

Mr. Katz is a deeply experienced and high-performing executive in the communications industry with a comprehensive understanding of complex networks and a proven track record of delivering innovative services and a compelling value proposition to drive profitable growth. In the newly created CCO role, he will be responsible for product development, product management and product marketing as well as for leading and expanding Telesat’s international sales team.

Most recently, Mr. Katz served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Solutions for Comcast Business, an organization that he helped launch in 2014 and successfully expand over the past seven years. Prior to Comcast, he was President and CEO of Spacenet, Inc., leading their strategic direction for managed satellite network services in the enterprise, government and energy markets. Before Spacenet, he held positions as the CIO and Interim CEO of Starband and, prior to that, served in a variety of executive and engineering roles with Gilat Satellite Networks, Scientific Atlanta, and Digital Transmissions Systems.

“Glenn is a high impact, highly effective industry leader with deep experience in developing and delivering cutting edge communications services to customers around the world,” said Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “We’re excited to have him join our leadership team as we bring our transformative Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to market.”

On his appointment, Glenn Katz, CCO of Telesat stated, “I’m thrilled to be joining Dan and the rest of the world-class professionals at Telesat at this transformational moment in Telesat’s long and successful history. Telesat Lightspeed will revolutionize global broadband connectivity and I’m looking forward to leveraging my long experience in the communications industry and working with the high-performing Telesat team to deliver the most compelling value proposition in this fast-growing market.”

After seven successful years as Telesat’s Vice President of International Sales, Tom Eaton is moving to a new leadership role as President of Telesat Government Solutions. Telesat Government Solutions provides U.S. Government users with the most resilient, mission-critical and secure end-to-end communications solutions using Telesat’s best-in-class satellite solutions, including the planned Telesat Lightspeed. Mr. Eaton will be responsible for the group’s commercial, operational and strategic activities.

Mr. Eaton has over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, holding a range of executive leadership positions across the global satellite operator and network services markets, including providing secure communications services to the armed forces and national security community.

“Tom has been a highly successful and trusted leader at Telesat for the past seven years and his deep expertise and long experience in the U.S. Government services market make him the natural choice to lead Telesat Government Solutions,” Mr. Goldberg said. “The U.S. Government needs fast, secure and reliable satellite services delivered on a global basis, and Telesat Lightspeed – the most advanced LEO constellation ever conceived – has been optimized to meet those demanding requirements. Tom and his colleagues at Telesat Government Solutions will be a key partner to the U.S. Government user community.”

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its international priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds.

Privately held and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices and facilities around the world, Telesat’s principal shareholders are Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL). For more information, visit www.telesat.com.

Media contact:

Gregory FCA for Telesat

Nicole Sullivan

nsullivan@gregoryfca.com

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words “future", and "will", or other variations of these words or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Detailed information about some of the known risks and uncertainties is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Telesat Canada's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in Telesat Canada’s Quarterly Report on Form 6-K for the quarters ending March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website.

Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance, the ability to successfully deploy an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, the availability of government and/or other funding for the LEO satellite constellation, the receipt of proceeds in relation to the re-allocation of C-band spectrum, volatility in exchange rates, risks and expense associated with becoming a publicly listed company the ability to expand our existing satellite utilization and risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. The information contained in this news release reflects Telesat's beliefs, assumptions, intentions, plans and expectations as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Telesat disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise the information herein.