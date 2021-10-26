Qlik First to Introduce True Hybrid Cloud Analytics: Qlik Forts, Bringing the Power of Cloud Analytics to Data Wherever It Resides

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced the debut of Qlik Forts™, a new hybrid cloud service based on the Qlik Cloud® platform, that securely extends Qlik's cloud analytics capabilities to wherever data and compute needs to reside.



Whether data is located on-premises, in a virtual private cloud or a public cloud, Qlik Forts eliminates the need to move previously siloed local data for cloud analytics, ensuring the cost savings and performance benefits of SaaS while meeting every governance, jurisdiction or policy requirement. By delivering a seamless, low latency user experience across any cloud, Qlik Forts will accelerate governed use of more relevant data, a key ingredient in achieving Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value.

“Organizations aren’t experiencing the full potential of cloud analytics since much of their data remains siloed due to regulatory and sovereignty restrictions, data egress and compute costs, and laborious orchestration that results in limited user experience. All these barriers keep organizations from creating more value from all their data and realizing the benefits of Active Intelligence,” said James Fisher, Chief Product Officer at Qlik. “With Qlik Forts, we are knocking down every one of these barriers. Unlike other analytics vendors, Qlik never requires customers to move their data to our cloud. With Qlik Forts, we reinforce that flexibility and choice with the ability to deploy Qlik’s cloud analytics right next to their local data as needed, fully aligning with their existing investments, governance requirements and multi-cloud strategies.”

Qlik Forts is a hybrid cloud service pre-packaged to run as a virtual appliance on-premises or in any cloud of choice anywhere in the world – including leading platforms like AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. Like other Qlik Cloud services, Forts are managed by Qlik to ensure they are always up to date with the latest features. Qlik Forts can reside on an organization’s network and behind the firewall, and all applications, data connections and data files in use stay local to the Fort, supporting any data location requirement possible.

Qlik Forts: Breaking Down Cloud Analytics Data Silos

“IDC's market research shows that currently about 80% of organizations have data distributed across hybrid, on-premises and cloud environments,” said Dan Vesset, Group VP, Analytics and Information Management, IDC. “The data estate is not becoming any less complex in the foreseeable future and that has real consequences. Organizations that are challenged by data silos report to us lower levels of data literacy, less trust in data, and lack of actionable information."

“Business Intelligence with Qlik is an essential part of Rutherford Health’s strategy to create a high value healthcare business, bolstering our efforts with insightful analytics that help drive our decision-making and operational performance to better support our patients,” said John Lopez, Business Improvement and Transformation Manager, Rutherford Health plc. “Qlik Forts will enable a hybrid approach towards our architecture, a core requirement that will provide the security of an on-premises solution with the capability and flexibility of a SaaS product. This is crucial to Rutherford, as we deploy core applications across Finance, Governance and Centre Care to provide near real-time analytics from multiple sources directly to users, while also enabling oversight of Key Performance Indicators across multiple aspects of our business.”

Since Qlik Forts is included in Qlik Cloud, all users and administrators have a single point of entry and a consistent, seamless experience when accessing data and insights. With Qlik Forts, organizations can enable every employee with modern cloud analytics anywhere in the world on the organization’s timeline and unique data requirements.

“Qlik Forts is the next big leap in hybrid deployments,” said Alex Walker, Operations Director, Ometis. “Having one interface to access apps, data and tools seamlessly and securely across on prem, private cloud, public cloud and/or Qlik's cloud will bring incredible value to anyone’s cloud analytics strategies.”

