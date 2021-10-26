Five Below Raises Nearly $1.5 Million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond – announced that the Company has raised nearly $1.5 million during its recent fundraising campaign for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® and the important research and treatment it provides. Thanks to the generosity of its incredible customers, since first partnering with St. Jude in 2008, Five Below has raised more than $8.9 million for the hospital.



Throughout Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Five Below hosted an in-store and online donation drive that saw 100-percent of the funds raised donated to support the important research that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has and continues to do surrounding pediatric cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Five Below also participated in St. Jude’s #ShowYourGold campaign, which encouraged supporters to post photos on social media on September 9, to raise awareness during this important month.

“The work that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital does, along with the services it provides to children and their families dealing with pediatric cancer at no cost, is truly invaluable and something that all of us at Five Below are honored to be able to support,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer of Five Below. “We are always amazed by the generosity of our incredible customers and the efforts of our Wow Crew that ultimately contribute to the outstanding pediatric cancer research provided by St. Jude. On behalf of Five Below, we thank all those involved for another successful donation campaign.”

In addition to the Company’s donation drive efforts, Five Below executives and Wow Crew members from across the country participated in the virtual St. Jude Walk/Run on September 25, which celebrated St. Jude’s achievements while inspiring supporters to keep up the fundraising momentum.

“We are incredibly thankful for the partnership of Five Below, which has inspired its employees and customers to raise nearly $1.5 million during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to support the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and make a difference for children everywhere,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “The support of Five Below helps fuel the six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan to triple its global investments to help more of the 400,000 children with cancer around the globe each year.”



Five Below’s support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to supporting philanthropic organizations dedicated to improving the lives of children, teens and families.

To find out more about Five Below or to locate a nearby store, please visit FiveBelow.com.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,100 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children®. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Contact:

FiveBelow@icrinc.com