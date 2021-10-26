MAG Silver Appoints Jim Mallory as Chief Sustainability Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) (“MAG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. W.J. (Jim) Mallory has joined the Company as Chief Sustainability Officer (“CSO”).



Jim has more than 44 years of experience in the mining industry, in both operations and management, with his last 23 years in sustainability and executive roles for Canadian resource corporations. Jim has supported Canadian mining companies with operations in Chile, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and most recently several exploration and mining operations in Mexico.



“The appointment of Jim as CSO highlights the priority we place on integrating our corporate and social responsibility objectives throughout MAG, working together with our partners at Juanicipio and supporting our exploration activities in Mexico and the United States,” commented George Paspalas, MAG’s President and CEO. “This new role on our senior management team will allow Jim to focus 100% of his efforts integrating sustainability goals into our business plans, ensuring our risk management processes, environmental excellence, health and safety performance, public and community relations, and human resources development plans advance as components of our corporate strategy.”



Jim commented, “I am very excited to be part of MAG and continue my lifelong career serving the mining industry, helping shape MAG’s commitment to integrating sustainability objectives; environmental, social, governance (“ESG”) processes; and disclosure strategies as key components of our business model.”



MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator. The project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where Juanicipio is currently developing an underground mine and constructing a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant which is expected to commence commissioning in Q4 2021. Underground mine production of development material commenced in Q3 2020, and an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets both at Juanicipio and by MAG at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in project in Utah.

