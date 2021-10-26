ORBCOMM Partners with Noregon to Deliver Complete Vehicle Fleet Maintenance

Leverages ORBCOMM’s leadership in fleet telematics to provide advanced vehicle health and safety diagnostics for maximum productivity and performance

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced a partnership with Noregon, an IoT company specializing in connected vehicle solutions, to seamlessly provide their TripVision® remote diagnostic software to ORBCOMM’s vehicle customers. TripVision enhances ORBCOMM’s fleet telematics offering by adding advanced vehicle and safety diagnostics for a holistic, real-time view of fleet fitness without the need for additional hardware.

ORBCOMM is committed to helping its fleet customers maximize their productivity and profitability. With TripVision, ORBCOMM’s customers can monitor all makes and all models of heavy-duty vehicles and view calculated health and safety scores based on the faults on all components to optimize fleet performance and uptime. The solution can detect errors impacting fuel consumption, emissions irregularities and many other issues that will lower long-term operating costs. Users receive detailed instructions to relay to drivers in real time on how to best proceed, including limiting damages and getting the truck to the appropriate technicians. The software’s real-time truck monitoring also identifies problems that are harmful to productivity and safety to avoid sidelining the vehicle. Through this new offering, ORBCOMM customers can operate their fleets more efficiently and make faster, more informed business decisions regarding the health, safety and performance of their vehicles.

“We’re pleased to partner with the vehicle data experts at Noregon to help our fleet customers improve their bottom-line through increased uptime, decreased maintenance costs and enhanced efficiency with this value-added solution,” said Gregg Plonisch, ORBCOMM’s VP of Product Management. “We’re initially rolling out TripVision for vehicle maintenance, but plan to leverage our industrial IoT expertise and add other assets to the platform, such as dry and refrigerated trailers and heavy machinery, to provide a complete picture of fleet health to our global customers.”

“We’re excited for this partnership with ORBCOMM because of what the dynamic TripVision platform, integrated with ORBCOMM’s robust vehicle data, can bring to their customers,” said Scott Bolt, Noregon’s VP of Product Management. “Our mutual goal of helping fleets maximize uptime and long-term ROI can be realized by providing tools that keep their assets running in a safer and more cost-effective manner.”

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com. You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

About Noregon

Noregon®, the industry-recognized vehicle data expert, is an IoT company specializing in connected vehicle solutions. Through advanced commercial vehicle applications, including in-shop tools and remote vehicle solutions, Noregon helps businesses maximize vehicle uptime. Since 1993, Noregon has been creating products that increase the efficiency of in-shop technicians and help companies make better decisions when it comes to the health, safety, and performance of their vehicles. Today’s top fleets, OE dealers, independent repair facilities, municipalities and the military all rely on Noregon to keep their vehicles rolling. For more information about Noregon visit www.Noregon.com.

