Introducing reverb, New Company Builds Semi-Custom Websites Quickly and Affordably for Small Businesses

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reverb, a company that builds semi-custom websites exclusively for small businesses, officially launched today. A sister company to the award-winning digital marketing agency Echo Media Group, reverb originated to give back to small businesses. reverb’s proprietary technology platform makes it possible to build a polished, SEO and mobile-friendly website for a fraction of the cost and in a fraction of the time. Although applicable to any small business, reverb focuses on the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19 including start-ups, non-profits, restaurants, and professional service sectors.

“Watching from the sidelines as small businesses struggled through COVID and knowing how critical a website is in today’s digital age, we felt it was our duty to find a way to offer high-quality websites at minimal cost,” said Kim Sherman, president of Echo Media Group. “Dissatisfied with the DIY website solutions, we decided to invest our team’s time, resources, and brainpower into creating a website solution exclusively for small businesses, the backbone of our community.”

reverb proudly offers pre-themed, SEO-friendly, professionally designed website templates featuring superior coding that make it possible to easily upgrade an existing website’s appearance and functionality or support the launch of an entirely new, feature-rich website. Clients can currently choose from six available themes and coding options that support a truly semi-custom website design.

Unlike DIY platforms, reverb offers a customized experience to building a semi-custom but not a semi-quality website. Backed by decades of experience, the reverb team makes the process simple and effortless. Every client is assigned their own in-house team including a manager, developer, and designer who works with the client to select the ideal themed template, customized user experience, and personalized branding and imagery.

The development experts at reverb execute all the behind-the-scenes tasks necessary to ensure sites are SEO and mobile-friendly. Sites are built on WordPress to support easy upgrades and remove the hassles and costs typically associated with DIY plug-ins and breakages.

Whether choosing the landing page option, or more robust website options, each level includes a designated number of pages, a homepage image or video slider, stock images, integrated contact forms using CAPTCHA for security, and embedded video. Prior to every launch, clients receive complimentary customer team training. Post-launch maintenance or marketing packages are also available.

“Built with small businesses in mind, pricing plans are highly affordable,” said Sherman. “reverb starts with the basics and builds a solid framework that helps a business advance, succeed, and grow into the future.”

To view reverb’s customizable themes, pricing, and other details, visit reverb.build.

ABOUT REVERB

reverb is the semi-custom website solution for small businesses. A sister company to Echo Media Group, reverb delivers powerful website design and development services to the small business market. Customers, regardless of industry, can select a theme and development package to suit their specific needs. reverb sites are ideal for clients who find that the limited capabilities and functions of a pre-designed website are not robust enough, and a fully customized website is too costly. To learn more, visit reverb.build or call (714) 321-2188.

