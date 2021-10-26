Xactly CRO, Jamie Anderson, Wins Gold Globee® For 2021 Executive Achievement of the Year

Anderson recognized for beating sales forecasts and helping drive unprecedented company growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced today that Jamie Anderson is being presented with the 2021 Executive Achievement of the Year. The Gold Globee® Award recognizes Anderson for exceeding revenue goals and driving unprecedented growth for Xactly in the Information Technology Cloud/SaaS category.

Anderson’s leadership highlights as Xactly's CRO include:

Revenue teams closed the three biggest deals in company history

71 percent year-on-year growth in the first half of 2021

in the first half of 2021 183 percent expansion in Europe



Anderson credits much of this success to Xactly Forecasting , part of Xactly's Intelligent Revenue Platform that gives Anderson the data and insights that he needs to beat his targets. He uses the application to find gaps and opportunities for creativity as part of his rigorous pipeline inspection process. Instead of being hampered by tools and processes that predict with "in quarter" accuracy, Anderson leverages Xactly's long-view approach and AI to give him the visibility and prioritization to generate more revenue.

“Jamie’s lively, no-nonsense leadership style demands flawless execution. His relentless pursuit of excellence is driving our sales success to help us surpass expectations," said Chris Cabrera, Xactly Founder and CEO. “We’re delighted that he is the winner of this well-deserved award."

About Xactly

Xactly has helped thousands of companies and millions of sellers around the world beat their revenue targets. Using Xactly’s solutions, leaders look past the current quarter to create revenue streams for long-term growth.

The Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform marries artificial intelligence and 16 years of proprietary data in easy-to-use applications. Sentiment, process and trend analysis come together to form accurate machine forecasts. Quick identification and implementation of revenue plan, quota and territory improvements is easy. And, rapid calculation of even the most complex compensation plans keeps sales reps motivated and on track.

This makes the Xactly Intelligent Revenue Platform the only solution that aligns seller behavior with boardroom strategy to create a resilient, predictable and profitable business.

