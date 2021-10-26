Dorman Releases Third Volume of Award-Winning OE FIX™ Guide

Highlights:

COLMAR, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has released the third edition of its award-winning OE FIX Guide, a 24-page magazine featuring signature Dorman® OE FIX™ products that are specially designed to reduce installation time, eliminate unnecessary repair costs and increase service life compared to original equipment parts.

This latest edition is Dorman’s most detailed yet, offering more insight than ever before into the auto repair issues that Dorman’s experts have diagnosed and solved. Each page of the guide highlights products that you cannot get from local dealerships or original equipment manufacturers, making the aftermarket repair experience a better experience for both professional service technicians as well as vehicle owners.

“We feel passionately about the value of a vibrant automotive aftermarket, and OE FIX parts provide an extremely clear and compelling reason for repair shops and vehicle owners to think of the aftermarket first,” said David Cohen, Dorman’s Senior Vice President of Product. “Whether it’s saving someone hundreds of dollars by eliminating the need to buy more components than they need, speeding up the repair process to help make shops more efficient and profitable, or improving designs to help keep cars and trucks on the road longer, Dorman OE FIX parts undoubtedly make a difference in people’s lives and livelihoods.”

Highlights from OE FIX Guide Vol. 3 include:

The story of how Dorman developed the 926-876 oil filter housing for select Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles with the Pentastar engine, upgrading the plastic adapter to a more durable aluminum design.

A feature on a variety of handy fixes to help repair shops flag more hours and save drivers money and frustration, like Dorman’s improved 54262 windshield washer reservoir cap and cost-saving 926-288 door handle repair kit.

Examples of newer fixes for older vehicles to help keep them on the road longer, like Dorman’s 600-102XD 4WD actuator for select General Motors vehicles built from 1983 through 2005.

Behind-the-scenes details on Dorman’s Ideation Team and the community of repair shops around North America that contribute hundreds of new ideas every year that lead to new OE FIX parts.

To learn more about all Dorman’s OE FIX solutions, and request your own copy of the latest OE FIX Guide, visit DormanProducts.com/OEFIX. You can also make sure you never miss hearing about a new OE FIX part by signing up for Dorman’s monthly newsletters at DormanProducts.com/signup.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

