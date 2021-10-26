Glatfelter Wins Rockline Industries Supplier Innovation Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), announced today that it was the recipient of the prestigious Supplier Innovation Award presented by Rockline Industries at its annual State of Rockline event held virtually on October 6, 2021.



This award recognizes Glatfelter as a key innovation partner with Rockline and further distinguishes Glatfelter’s exceptional performance in the areas of product and process uniqueness, technological advancement, speed to market, sustainability, and value.

“We’re proud to have received this honor from Rockline,” said Chris Astley, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer. “This recognition illustrates Glatfelter’s ability to deliver innovative, high-value products combined with first-class quality and customer service. Our long-standing partnership with Rockline is reflective of the continued efforts to develop innovative and sustainable products aimed at Enhancing Everyday Life®.”

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative, and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene, and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1 billion with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,550 employees worldwide. Operations include twelve manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about the Company may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts: Investors: Media: Ramesh Shettigar Eileen L. Beck (717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793



