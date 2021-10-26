iBio Urges Shareholders to Vote “FOR” All Proposals Ahead of its Upcoming Annual Meeting to be Held on December 9

BRYAN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable, plant-based FastPharming Manufacturing System®, today urged its stockholders to vote “FOR” all proposals put forth in the proxy statement prior to the Company’s December 9, 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Stockholders are advised that, because two of the voting proposals involve a proposed amendment to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation, the holders of a majority of outstanding common shares must approve such proposals.

Stockholders holding common stock at the close of business on Friday, October 15, 2021, are entitled to vote at the meeting, even if they have subsequently sold their shares.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT –

NO MATTER HOW MANY OR HOW FEW SHARES YOU OWN

“Ahead of our 2021 Annual Meeting, we are encouraging our shareholders to actively participate in the proxy voting process. Their input is vital for the continued strategic growth and development of the Company,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “Of course, our Board of Directors is elected to represent our shareholders, and the Board’s voting recommendations reflect its continued confidence in the long-term growth and financial performance of our Company. While we encourage shareholders to support the Board’s recommendations, we want to hear everyone’s voice. Thus, we urge everyone eligible to participate in the process and vote.”

“Since the filing of our preliminary proxy materials, we have been pleased to see a high level of shareholder engagement. To help facilitate continued dialogue, we have created a new Q&A page in the Investors section of our website based upon inquiries to date. We plan to update that page, if needed, leading up to the meeting,” concluded Mr. Isett.

To vote their shares, stockholders should locate the control number on their proxy card or voting instruction form and follow the voting instructions. If they do not have a proxy card or voting instruction form, they can call Okapi Partners at 1-844-203-3605 (U.S. and Canada) or +1-212-297-0720 (from other locations) from 9:00 a.m. ET to 8:00 p.m. ET Mondays – Fridays for assistance.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and a pioneer in sustainable, plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System® combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, antigens, and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancers, as well as fibrotic and infectious diseases. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services along with Glycaneering Development Services™ for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

