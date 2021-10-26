Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Holiday Sales Expected to Grow by at Least 7%

BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retailers are looking at a green Christmas this year because holiday sales are expected to increase 7-9 percent compared to the 5.8 percent reported for 2020.

“Major financial institutions, including Mastercard, Bain, and Deloitte see holiday retail sales going up 7-9 percent,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL.

Gould said Mastercard Spending Pulse said the spike in sales revenue is fueled by in-store shopping and strong consumer demands.

Supporting the sales forecasts are reports that major retailers have been hiring thousands of new employees, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart, and Amazon.

“Pent-up demand and a desire to enjoy a merry Christmas after almost two years of COVID-19 are driving the momentum in 2021,” Gould said.

Gould’s company, NPI, works with health and wellness product manufacturers who want to launch products in the world’s largest consumer market.

“I talk to CEOs and owners of brands every day,” Gould said. “They are monitoring the U.S. economy and looking for positive news.”

Gould said brand manufacturers are smiling as they watch America’s stock market, retail employment hires, and strong sales projections.

The key to NPI’s success over the years is the “Evolution of Distribution” platform that Gould developed to remove obstacles from product launches.

The “Evolution of Distribution” model is a turnkey, one-stop shop that provides all the services brands need to introduce products to American consumers.

“NPI also keeps a close watch on economic indicators,” Gould said, adding that increased brick-and-mortar stores sales were always expected to rebound.

“Although in-store purchases are rising, online sales skyrocketed during the pandemic. COVID-19 changed consumer shopping habits, which means brands need a stronger presence online than before the health crisis,” he said.

Gould's experience with online sales goes back to the early 2000s when Amazon launched its health and wellness category.

“I was part of a ‘Powerhouse Trifecta’ that placed more than 100 brands onto the virtual shelves of Amazon’s new health and wellness category,” Gould said.

The other two-thirds of the ‘Powerhouse Trifecta' included Jeff Fernandez, who was on the Amazon team stocking the new category, and Kenneth E. Collins, who then worked for Muscle Foods.

“We were the perfect team back then and we continue to be today,” he said. “Jeff is now NPI’s president and Ken is our executive vice president.”

Gould is proud of the retail experience his executive team has accumulated during their career.

“We have a veteran team that understands what product manufacturers need and what retailers want,” Gould said. “You can’t beat that level of knowledge.”

