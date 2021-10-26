India Passive Optical Network Equipment Markets Report 2021: Increasing Investment from Public and Private Sector on R&D Activities to Create Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Passive Optical Network Equipment Market, By Component, By Type, By Application (FTTH (Fiber to the Home), FTTx (Fiber to the X), Mobile Backhaul) By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering



India passive optical network equipment market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.

The India passive optical network equipment market is driven by the increasing digitization across the country. This has increased the demand for safe, secure, reliable network solutions which are cost effective and eco-friendly at the same time. This in turn is expected to boost passive optical network infrastructure across the country and propel the market growth over the next few years.

Furthermore, technological advancements and widespread adoption of cloud-based services, IoT, among others, is expected to fuel the market growth through FY2027. Additionally, increasing investment from both public and private sector on R&D activities is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

However, high initial investment required for installation, laying cables and deployment of network might hamper the market growth until FY2027. Besides, low transmission speeds especially during the peak hours might further restrict the market growth over the next few years.



The India passive optical network equipment market is segmented based on company and region. Based on component, type, application, end user, company and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into gigabit passive optical network (GPON), ethernet passive optical network (EPON), next generation passive optical network (NG PON) and others.

Here, the EPON segment is expected to register significant growth in the market. This can be attributed to the data intensive services such as video on demand, video conferencing, voice over internet protocol, among others which have gradually increased the demand for EPON solutions.



Leading companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new product in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of India passive optical network equipment market from FY2017 to FY2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of India passive optical network equipment market from FY2021 to FY2027 and growth rate until FY2027.

To classify and forecast India passive optical network equipment market based on component, type, application, by end user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the India passive optical network equipment market.

To identify drivers and challenges for India passive optical network equipment market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India passive optical network equipment market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India passive optical network equipment market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India passive optical network equipment market.

Major players operating in the India passive optical network equipment market include

Alphion India Pvt. Ltd.

Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd

Adtran Networks India Private Limited

Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd

Genexis India Pvt. Ltd.

Nokia India Private Limited

Huawei Telecommunications (I) Co Pvt Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric India Private Limited

Tejas Networks Limited

ZTE Telecom India Private Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

India Passive Optical Network Equipment Market, By Component

Wavelength Division Multiplexer/De-Multiplexer

Optical Filters

Optical Power Splitters

Optical Cables

Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

Optical Network Terminals (ONT)

Others

India Passive Optical Network Equipment Market, By Type

Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON)

Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON)

Next Generation Passive Optical Network (NG PON)

Others

India Passive Optical Network Equipment Market, By Application

FTTH (Fiber to the Home)

FTTx (Fiber to the X)

Mobile Backhaul

India Passive Optical Network Equipment Market, By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

India Passive Optical Network Equipment Market, By Region

North

South

East

West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxb91m