Allegro Unveils 3-Phase Gate Driver For EV and Hybrid Cars

Manchester, NH, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, is expanding its QuietMotion™ product line with the introduction of the new A89307 automotive-qualified gate driver integrated circuit (IC). Designed for battery cooling fans and HVAC systems in electric (EV) and hybrid vehicles, the A89307 offers ultra-low noise and vibration by using a Field Oriented Control (FOC) algorithm to drive continuous sinusoidal current to the load, helping automakers reduce noise and improve battery life, offering more miles per charge and lowering vehicle carbon footprints.

“By design, EV and hybrid vehicles are quieter than traditional models with internal combustion engines—especially when they’re stopped—and drivers are becoming increasingly sensitive to noise created by components such as cooling fans,” said Steve Lutz, Product Line Director for Motor Drivers at Allegro. “The A89307’s hardware-based algorithm makes it easier for designers to reduce fan noise while improving cooling performance and increasing miles per charge. That’s good for drivers, and good for the environment.”

Embedded Motion Control Accelerates Sustainability Roadmaps

The A89307 includes a hardware-based algorithm, which requires no external sensors or software development; the user simply selects parameters using a simple GUI interface and loads them into the IC’s on-chip E2EPROM. With only five external components, the A89307 helps designers lower material costs by reducing BOM components and facilitating very small system footprints for in-motor PCBs. Its fully integrated algorithm can even eliminate the need for a separate microprocessor.

Modes of operation include open-loop PWM or fully programmable closed-loop speed control. In closed-loop mode, the customer can program the PWM-to-speed relationship to match the PWM commands provided by an external ECU. Field weakening is included to improve performance at high speed. Low-speed operation and windmilling start-up are just a few of the features included in the A89307 hardware based digital algorithm.

While designed for xEV battery cooling fans, the A89307 can also be used in HVAC blowers as well as liquid pumps in traction inverter cooling systems. The external gate drive allows the device to be flexible enough to drive a wide range of motor powers up to 500W.

Pricing and Availability

The A89307 is available in a 28L wettable flank QFN package. For product pricing and samples, contact an Allegro sales office or authorized distributor. For datasheets and more information on Allegro’s QuietMotion product line, including the new A89307, please visit the Allegro website.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is redefining the future of power and sensing technologies. From green energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, our team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give our customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide. Visit www.allegromicro.com.

Attachment