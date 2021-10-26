Gotransverse Demonstrates Agile Billing in a 5G B2B2X Marketplace at Subscription Show 2021 

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Subscription Show 2021, Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, will demonstrate its award-winning Catalyst team project, “Supercharge 5G Monetization with a B2B2X Marketplace.” The Marketplace was named “Best Ecosystem Design” earlier this month at the TM Forum Catalyst Awards and was a collaborative development project with Salesforce, Verizon, M1 Limited, Matrixx, and Mirakl. Gotranverse is a Silver Sponsor of this year’s event being held Nov. 1-3 at the Convene Conference Center in Brookfield Place across from the World Trade Center to connect leading experts and fellow peers who are shaping the evolution of the subscription industry.



Gotransverse will demonstrate the catalyst project and examine both B2C and B2B applications for the 5G B2B2X Marketplace, emphasizing how IoT and subscription services connect home devices, monitoring services, storage services, and installation. The demonstration examines how to apply intelligent billing for subscription services, such as monitoring services, and how billing can be utilized for usage-based services, such as storage, as well as for bundles, including a one-time equipment purchase. IoT installation options will include full service, assisted installation, and do-it-yourself.

The 5G B2B demonstration will highlight a SaaS model with subscription billing for seat licenses, software access, and support. There also will be a usage component based on storage and consumption.

“Telcos are among the first to adopt subscription billing and the last to develop a self-service marketplace for customers,” said James Messer, founder, and CEO of Gotransverse. “Subscription Show is the ideal forum to showcase our intelligent billing in action in a marketplace application. The 5G B2B2X Marketplace we codeveloped for the TM Forum Catalyst program will allow cellular vendors to offer consumer and business services with pricing structured for any business model.”

Gotransverse executives will be speaking at Subscription Show 2021. Geoff Coleman, Chief Product Officer, and Brian Reid, Vice President of Sales, will participate in a panel discussion entitled “Subscriptions on a Global Scale” to address building a successful global subscription model, expanding to new markets, and determining payments methods to accept. Additional panelists include Mike Rogers, Vice President at ACI Worldwide, and Dmitiry Yakubov, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Checkout.

For more information on the panel and its subject matter, visit https://www.subscriptionshow.com/agenda/session/623011.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .

