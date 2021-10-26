Washington Health Care Authority Selects Conduent to Advance MMIS Transformation with Modular Pharmacy Benefit Management Solution

Contract supports Washington Healthcare Authority’s MMIS modularity goals and value-based payment adoption



Highly configurable PBM module quickly moves agency to next generation Software-as-a-Service technology to support 2.1M Washingtonians

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced a new eight-year contract with the state of Washington Health Care Authority (HCA) to implement a Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) module for Washington’s Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS). The company’s PBM module aligns with the HCA’s vision for MMIS transformation and helps the agency quickly shift to next generation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology to support its innovative healthcare purchasing strategies and health policies that improve the lives of 2.1 million Washingtonians.

The agreement follows a series of new state laws enacted in 2020 by Washington’s legislature to curb rising prescription drug costs. In addition to measures that limit consumers’ out-of-pockets costs, legislators passed a first-of-its-kind law that will, in part, increase oversight of PBM business practices.

As part of the Conduent Medicaid Suite (CMdS), the PBM module delivers point of sale, prior authorization, rebate, analytics, customer relationship management and retrospective drug review components. The module’s user-friendly design allows Conduent to train HCA staff to perform critical functions, thus eliminating the need for developer resources and speeding implementation time and compliance with changing business rules.

“Conduent brings a deep understanding of the unique requirements to manage the fast-changing technology infrastructure that defines modular Medicaid transformation. We are thrilled to partner with the Health Care Authority to deliver well-coordinated, high value pharmacy benefit services that drive cost savings through efficiency and help improve outcomes for millions of their members,” said Lydie Quebe, General Manager of Government Healthcare Solutions at Conduent.

With 50 years of experience in the government health and social services industry, Conduent supports more than 41 million customers annually with various government health programs and other eligibility services. For Medicaid, Conduent supports systems in 23 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and it has facilitated federal MMIS certifications in 14 states.

