The decision of the management company of INVL Technology on the purchase of own shares

The Management company INVL Asset Management, UAB of INVL Technology (hereinafter – “the Company”), taking into account that the Company has formed and not realised the reserve for the purchase of own shares which is equal to EUR 9.8 million and considering the resolution of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company held on 29 April 2021, initiates the purchase of the Company‘s own ordinary registered EUR 0.29 nominal value shares. The acquisition will be implemented through the market of official offer of Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.
Share sale offers shall be accumulated during the entire purchase period. Should sale offers exceed quantity of shares to be acquired, all offers shall be reduced in proportion.
Purchase conditions:
Share purchase starts on 27 October 2021.
Share purchase ends on 10 November 2021.
Max number of shares to be acquired (units): 121,753.
Max purchase price (EUR): 333,603.22
Share purchase price (EUR): 2.74 per share.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt