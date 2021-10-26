Global Medical Tourism Market Report 2021-2026

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Tourism Market 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global medical tourism market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR during the forecast period.
The global medical tourism market is driven by existence of latest advanced technologies in terms of medical care present across the world.
Moreover, easy accessibility of any kind of assistance from local governments and tourism departments is positively impacting the growth of market. Also, availability of numerous advantages which include personalized care, modern devices, improved hospitality, etc., is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.
The global medical tourism market is segmented based on treatment, type, company, and region. Based on treatment, the market can be categorized into cosmetic treatment, dental treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopaedic treatment, bariatric surgery, fertility treatment, ophthalmic treatment, and others.
Out of these, the fertility treatment dominated the market in terms of largest market share and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast period as well. This can be ascribed to the fact that fertility treatment is one of the most common treatments for which medical tourists choose to travel across international borders.
Also, the cancer treatment segment is forecast to register high CAGR during the forecast period, on account of increase in incidences of cancer all around the world, along with higher number of unmet medical needs in some countries. This is projected to increase the number of cross-border travellers looking for better quality cancer treatment.
The companies are adopting certain competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaborations, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and estimate the market size of global medical tourism market from 2016 to 2020.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of global medical tourism market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
- To classify and forecast global medical tourism market based on treatment type, service, company and regional distribution.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the global medical tourism market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for global medical tourism market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global medical tourism market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for global medical tourism market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global medical tourism market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global medical tourism market.
Major players operating in the global medical tourism market include
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
- Fortis Healthcare Ltd (IHH Healthcare Berhad Company)
- Asian Heart Institute
- Bumrungrad International Hospital
- KPJ Healthcare Berhad
- Bangkok Hospital Medical Center
- Raffles Medical Group
- Samitivej Hospitals
- Yanhee International Hospital
- Hospital San Jose
- Mexicali Bariatric Center
- TMC Fertility
- Prince Court Medical Centre
- Seoul National University Hospital
- Barbados Fertility Center
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Medical Tourism Market, By Treatment Type
- Cosmetic Treatment
- Dental Treatment
- Cardiovascular Treatment
- Orthopaedic Treatment
- Bariatric Surgery
- Fertility Treatment
- Ophthalmic Treatment
- Others
Global Medical Tourism Market, By Type
- Domestic
- International
Global Medical Tourism Market, By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
