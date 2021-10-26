$242.44 Billion Aluminium Market Revenue Expected by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to report published by Fortune Business Insights™, the global aluminium market is set to gain traction from the increasing usage of aluminium by automotive designers and engineers for surging fuel economy and reducing emissions. The report further states that the market size was USD 164.23 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 242.44 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.





The Report Focus on Below Points:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aluminium-market-100233





Drivers & Restraints-

Reprocessing of Scraps to Reduce Environmental Harm will Drive Growth

The increasing adoption of reprocessing of scrap or secondary metal is set to propel the aluminium market growth in the coming years. This process helps in reducing environmental harm by requiring just a fraction of energy. Apart from that, the scraps obtained from machinery, beverage cans, equipment, and automotive are often reused and reprocessed because of their cost-efficiency. However, exposure to aluminium can cause multiple adverse effects, such as insomnia, asthma, rashes, and headache. This factor may hinder growth.





Segment-

Electrical Segment to Generate Highest Share Backed by Rising Usage in Vehicles

Based on end-use, the electrical segment held 10.7% in terms of the aluminium market share in 2019. The transportation segment, on the other hand, procured the largest market share because of the surging usage of aluminum in vehicles. The metal possesses superior physical properties and is lightweight.





Regional Analysis-

Rising Demand from Packaging & Solar Panels Industries to Favor Growth in Europe

Geographically, Asia Pacific earned USD 103.25 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. Developing countries, such as India, Japan, and China are the major contributors to this growth. Besides, the ongoing expansion of the automotive and construction industries in the region would aid growth. Europe is anticipated to grow steadily backed by the high demand for aluminum from end-use industries, such as solar panels and packaging. Additionally, the rising implementation of stringent laws to lower emissions would augment growth.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aluminium-market-100233





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Strengthen Their Positions

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of manufacturers, namely, Rio Tinto, CHALCO, Alcoa Corporation, and UC RUSAL. They are constantly investing hefty amounts of money to acquire other firms or are implementing novel technologies to strengthen their positions.





Below are two of the latest industry developments:

July 2020 : Krasnoyarsk Aluminium Smelter (KrAZ), an open joint-stock company of RUSAL, completed its transition to the EcoSoderberg technology. It is worth USD 74 million and included the modification of 1954 reduction cells.

: Krasnoyarsk Aluminium Smelter (KrAZ), an open joint-stock company of RUSAL, completed its transition to the EcoSoderberg technology. It is worth USD 74 million and included the modification of 1954 reduction cells. April 2020: Novelis, a part of Hindalco Industries successfully acquired Aleris Corporation. This acquisition would help the former to enter the high-end aerospace segment. The deal was worth USD 2.8 billion.





List of Companies Profiled in the Global Aluminium Market are:

UC RUSAL (Russia)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO) (China)

Rio Tinto (UK)

China Hongqiao (China)

Alcoa Corporation (U.S.)

Emirates Global Aluminium (UAE)

Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway)

Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India)

CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LIMITED (China)

Vedanta Aluminium Limited (India)

Novelis (U.S.)

Other Key Players





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aluminium-market-100233





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. . Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Price Trend Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Aluminium Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Aluminium Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By End-use Construction Transportation Packaging Electrical Consumer Durables Machinery & Equipment Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aluminium-market-100233





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

High Strength Steel Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA), Dual Phase (DP), Transformation Induced Plasticity (TRIP), Martensitic (MS), and Others), By Application (Automotive; Building & Construction; Mechanical & Heavy Equipment; Rail, Aviation & Marine; and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Steel Wire Market Size , Share, Impact of COVID-19 & Industry Analysis, By Grade (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, and Alloy Steel), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Energy, Agriculture, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release: