Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”)

26 October 2021

Close of Offer to new applications

Due to higher than anticipated levels of demand, the Company's offer for subscription, as set out in the prospectus issued by the Company on 30 September 2021, is closed at the present time to new applications. The Company reserves the right to re-open to further applications at any time prior to 29 September 2022.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 2800