Changes in the Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Sadam subsidiary OÜ TS Laevad

The general meeting of OÜ TS Laevad (hereinafter: TS Laevad), the subsidiary company of AS Tallinna Sadam, has appointed Rene Pärt as a new member of the supervisory board for a term of 5 years effective from 15.10.2021.

Rene Pärt is the head of business development at Tallinna Sadam, he graduated from Tallinn University of Technology with a degree in logistics. Rene has worked in the international logistics corporation Kühne + Nagel AS as the business development manager and in DFDS Baltic, the largest shipping group in the Nordic countries, as the sales and partnership manager. He has also been active in the Logistics and Transit Association as a project manager of the Estonian Logistics Cluster. In the position of head of business development, the goal of Rene's work is to expand the business opportunities of Tallinna Sadam Group, to initiate and manage new business projects and to lead the strategy. He is also a leader in activities related to innovation and the introduction of new technologies in Tallinna Sadam Group. Rene Pärt does not own any shares in AS Tallinna Sadam.

According to Valdo Kalm, chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam and chairman of the supervisory board of TS Laevad, Rene's accession will help to add deeper analytical logistics competence to the supervisory board of TS Laevad to support the company's new and ongoing business development ideas and projects.

The supervisory board of TS Laevad has four members, in addition to Rene Pärt and Valdo Kalm, also Marko Raid and Johann Peetre.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

