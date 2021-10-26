Ticket Squeeze Allows Ticket Purchases to Over 10,000 Live Events With Cryptocurrency

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ticket Squeeze has announced the launch of crypto gift cards that allow customers to pay for their live events tickets with cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and the controversial Dogecoin (DOGE).

Ticket Squeeze is a ticket marketplace that sells tickets to over 10,000 worldwide live concert, sports and theatre events. This is a massive step towards the mass adoption of cryptocurrency, as tickets to virtually any major concert, sport or theatre event in the USA can now be paid for using the world's most popular cryptocurrencies.

With Ticket Squeeze's unique ticket gift card model, a customer can obtain a gift card using their cryptocurrency of choice and then exchange that gift card for tickets to their desired theatre show, concert or sporting event. This is the first step in a new, larger plan for Ticket Squeeze to accept full cryptocurrency payments in the future, but for now, it allows the ticket marketplace to cater to customers worldwide without being hampered by varying government regulations on cryptocurrency payments. The gift card model also allows for flexibility for the customer as the status of live events continues to shift in the wake of COVID-19 related government regulations.

"We are passionate advocates of cryptocurrency. Opening up our ticket inventory of over 10,000 events to cryptocurrency is no small feat and we firmly believe we are pioneering a major step forward for mass adoption of cryptocurrency," said Ticket Squeeze COO, Matthew Smith. "We are excited to take this first step into the future with our customers and look forward to this new phase in our development. We are keen to do all we can to make the live events industry accessible to customers from all walks of life and we know a lot of our clientele will appreciate this addition to our payment methods."

The announcement comes just one month after Ticket Squeeze announced a new partnership with Affirm that allows scheduled part-payment for tickets sold through their website. At a time when the live events industry is still adjusting to a new paradigm, Ticket Squeeze has shown that it is evolving quickly to keep up with demand and that it has its finger firmly on the pulse.

