fusionchef™ by JULABO Fuels Northampton Community College's Curriculum and On-Campus Restaurant

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of its highly regarded on-campus restaurant reopening, the Northampton Community College Culinary Arts program brings the heat to the kitchen with its latest partnership announcement. In partnering with fusionchef™ by JULABO of the JULABO USA family of brands, the program is now officially powered by fusionchef™.

Leading up to the 2021 academic year, the liquid temperature control manufacturer provided the institution with a generous in-kind equipment donation of sous vide immersion circulators and modern kitchen tools to demonstrate its investment in the local community, as well as its commitment to prepare students for the new reality of food service.

"NCC is fostering some of the greatest culinary talent in the Lehigh Valley and beyond, so it was a natural fit for us to make this investment in the community," said Dr. Dirk Frese, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Service for JULABO USA and fusionchef™ by JULABO. "From an R&D perspective, we always looked to the college as an extension of our own family; this partnership announcement formalizes something that developed instinctively between us many years ago."

JULABO USA was established in Pennsylvania in 1993 as JULABO's first subsidiary, distributing and servicing liquid temperature control equipment throughout the United States and Canada for a variety of industries. This included upgrades and support for all fusionchef™ by JULABO immersion circulators for the culinary industry. JULABO sous vide machines and modern kitchen tools are designed with an unmatched level of precision and durability.

Students choose Northampton Community College for its commitment to technology and innovation. "This is a school with a restaurant, [not a restaurant with a school], so people who come to the restaurant know the school is the main part of it," said Sara Miller, student. "I chose Northampton Community College because I knew they had just renovated their kitchen and we would be working with state-of-the-art equipment."

"This is just the beginning…" added Dr. Chef Francine Marz, Director of Culinary Arts at Northampton Community College. "We're going to continue to see more technology come out in the kitchen, and as educators, we can either embrace it or turn our back on it. While some chefs may be reluctant to embrace new technology, it won't be us."

Find out more about fusionchef™ by JULABO products and how they assist culinary professionals and students on the new fusionchef™ website at fusionchef.us.

About JULABO USA

JULABO USA is the leader in highly dynamic and precise temperature control solutions for applications in science, research, laboratories and industry. Products include refrigerated circulators, heated circulators, temperature control systems, recirculating chillers, water baths, flow-through coolers, viscometer baths, sous vide cooking solutions and various accessories.

About Northampton Community College

With an enduring commitment to the regional community it serves and a focus on student success, Northampton Community College has developed a reputation as an institution of extraordinary distinction, earning accolades at the state and national levels for innovative programs, outstanding faculty and impressive student achievements. It counts among its successful alumni a four-time Pulitzer Prize winner and an Academy Award-winning director as well as a host of CEOs, presidents, and leaders of business and industry. Today, Northampton Community College has locations in Bethlehem, Southside Bethlehem, Easton, and Monroe County, serving 30,000 students each year from 53 counties, 42 countries and 25 states.

