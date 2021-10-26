Jefferson Lines Honors Veterans and Active Military with 7th Annual Free Travel This Holiday Season

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Veterans Day approaches, Jefferson Lines is incredibly excited to announce its Seventh Annual Free Veterans Day Travel program for all veterans and active duty military members. Since 2015, it has been a company tradition to provide free motorcoach transportation to hundreds of military men and women across the country to thank them for their time in uniform.



“This opportunity is just one small way to show our appreciation for our service men and women,” said Steve Woelfel, President and CEO of Jefferson Lines. “Now, as we near the two-year mark of the COVID-19 pandemic, a trip home means all the more to our passengers, and we want to show our support for our veterans and active-duty military by making it possible for them to travel home to their loved ones during the holidays.”

With over 100 years to its credit, Jefferson Lines has a long history of supporting military members. During WWII, the company provided key transportation to draftees heading to basic training – with one in ten of their own employees serving at the frontlines. Today, the company provides year-round discounted travel to military members and charter service to military arriving home from deployment.

The Free Veterans Day Travel Program is open to all military members – past and present – who serve or have served in any branch of the military. To participate in this program, veterans and active duty military members must visit a qualifying Jefferson Lines location (below) and present a valid DD 214 or military ID along with personal identification (driver’s license, etc.). One-way or roundtrip travel can be booked anytime November 1 through November 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. for trips to take place from November 11 through November 24, 2021 (if a roundtrip ticket is purchased, the return trip must take place before December 31, 2021).

Qualifying Locations:

Billings, MT

Duluth, MN

Fargo, ND

Fort Smith, AR

Mason City, IA

Missoula, MT

Rapid City, SD

Sioux Falls, SD

St. Paul, MN

