NeoVolta Expands to Colorado, Fourteenth-Ranked State in Solar Capacity

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – NeoVolta Inc., manufacturer of Smart Energy Storage Solutions, has expanded its distribution network to Colorado. Since December 2020, the company has added eight states to its distribution network. NeoVolta now has certified installers in California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Colorado, as well as the territory of Puerto Rico. The expansion is a result of an August 2020 strategic distribution agreement with PMP Energy. The three-year deal secures PMP Energy specific geographic exclusivities in exchange for making minimum purchases of up to $15 million.



Colorado, which enjoys more than 300 days of sunshine each year, ranks fourteenth in the nation in solar capacity. It was one of the first states in the U.S. to adopt a Renewable Energy Standard, and it has multiple incentive programs available for installing rooftop solar.

Colorado’s power grid has long been susceptible to winter storms and freezing temperatures but now faces new climate-related threats. One is extreme heat, which can overload the grid when air conditioning use surges, triggering power outages. The other threat comes from the increase in wildfires. Colorado utilities now cut power as a precaution any time hot, dry conditions elevate the risk of wildfire.

When the grid goes down for any reason, NeoVolta storage systems immediately provide backup power. And under normal conditions, they can significantly reduce utility bills. NeoVolta’s advanced lithium iron phosphate chemistry is a noncombustible and nontoxic alternative to ordinary lithium ion batteries. The NV14 system has a very high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours—expandable to 24.0 kWh with the optional NV24 battery add-on, without the expense of a second inverter. NeoVolta’s inverter can charge or discharge 7.7 kilowatts of continuous power, about 50% more power than most competitors in its class.

NeoVolta storage systems are compatible with any residential solar system—new or existing, AC or DC—and have a long life cycle of 16.5 years.

“Year-round energy resilience is a growing need in Colorado,” said NeoVolta CEO Brent Willson. “NeoVolta is here to meet that demand, with powerful yet affordable energy storage systems that will deliver energy resilience and utility savings to Coloradans.”

