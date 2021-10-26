Today's Local Media Selected for the Google Partners Program

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's Local Media proudly announces it has been selected for the Google Partners Program, thanks to its vast experience in Google Ads. The Google Partner program recognizes companies that have maximized campaign success for their clients, fueled client growth by maintaining their campaigns, and demonstrated Google Ads skills and expertise with certifications.

As a Google Partner, TLM can access a broader range of benefits, including the ability to showcase the Google Partners badge on our website and in marketing materials. "We are extremely proud of this distinction and have worked very hard over the years for our clients to be able to achieve this goal," said Ben Wright, founder of Today's Local Media.

Google Partners Program Requirements

It's not easy to be selected for the Google Partners Program. A rigorous set of requirements must be met. The three requirement categories, checked on a daily basis, are: Performance, Spend, and Certifications.

Performance: Must have a minimum optimization score of 70% through Google Partners registered Ads manager.

Spend: Google Partners registered Ads manager account must maintain a 90-day ad spend of $10,000 across managed accounts.

Certifications: Google Partners registered Ads manager account must have a minimum of 50% of account strategists certified in Google Ads with at least one certification in each product area with campaign spend (Search, Display, Video, Shopping, or Apps).

"The Google Partners program was launched to provide Partners with the tools, resources, and support to enable them to grow so they can help advertisers succeed," says Google reps. "Since then, tens of thousands of companies across the world have joined the program, and we're working closely with them every day to help them thrive and make the most of our products and solutions."

For Today's Local Media, the Google Partners Program inclusion means the company can continue to serve their clients at the highest standards, helping them grow their business year over year thanks to proven and acknowledged strategies. As a result, clients can trust the team at TLM to bring their Google Ads campaigns to the next level.

About Today's Local Media

Today's Local Media (https://todayslocalmedia.com/) is a full-service marketing agency serving clients nationwide. Their mission is to bring new leads to businesses and accelerate their growth. They do this by increasing brand awareness, leveraging online advertising, and expanding their local presence. The company has built a great reputation by taking a straightforward and honest approach to customer service.

TLM was founded to be a dependable partner for local businesses. They believe in creating solutions catered to each individual business instead of cookie cutter templates. This has helped TLM grow into a national provider of web design and marketing services, recognized as a top 50 marketing agency in the U.S. the last three years in a row.

