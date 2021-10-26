LogMeIn Introduces GoToConnect Legal, a Collaboration Solution Built for Legal Professionals

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass, and Rescue, today announced a new version of its unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform, GoToConnect Legal, tailored to address the needs of those in the legal profession by streamlining collaboration with clients and colleagues to maximize billable hours.

Today’s legal professionals need a UCaaS solution that allows them to minimize unbilled time, maximize revenue, manage regulations from governing bodies, and maintain high security in their practice. According to a study by Clio, a leading technology provider in the legal space, the average lawyer is only billing 2.3 hours daily. Another study found that 37 percent of consumers prefer to meet virtually with a lawyer for a consultation or first meeting, and 50 percent would rather conduct follow-up meetings through video conference. GoToConnect Legal helps to solve these common problems by enabling lawyers to securely meet with their clients virtually while also integrating with some of the most used legal tools for easy billing and tracking.

With GoToConnect Legal, customers can:

Maximize billable time : Accurately track time through integrations with several practice management suites, including Clio and LawGro, and more coming in the future. Relevant activity from Outlook, Google, Chrome, Fastcase, Westlaw, and Casetext is automatically filed in timesheets with a single click

: Accurately track time through integrations with several practice management suites, including Clio and LawGro, and more coming in the future. Relevant activity from Outlook, Google, Chrome, Fastcase, Westlaw, and Casetext is automatically filed in timesheets with a single click Streamline call logs: Log the time spent on GoTo calls and messaging directly into Clio, so all relevant client information is in one place

Log the time spent on GoTo calls and messaging directly into Clio, so all relevant client information is in one place Easily schedule meetings: Schedule client and internal meetings via Calendly and create video meetings directly from your calendar

Schedule client and internal meetings via Calendly and create video meetings directly from your calendar Benefit from a robust and secure UCaaS solution: Maintain professional and secure client interactions with GoToConnect’s industry-leading security and up-time. Features such as Find Me / Follow Me, CallFlip, video and audio meetings, messaging, contact center capabilities, and more give law professionals the functionality they need for productive communication with clients

“As we look towards what is next for legal professionals it’s clear that there are many benefits of adopting a flexible and cloud-based technology approach to work, and we are proud to support that endeavor,” said Mike Sharp, Chief Product Officer for Unified Communications and Collaboration at LogMeIn. “GoToConnect helps enable this shift by providing key technology integrations that work seamlessly with the law firm’s existing ecosystem. Combined with the native features of GoToConnect, these integrations create a more streamlined and unified collaboration experience for our legal customers, helping them deliver high-quality, and easily-billable services to their clients."

In addition to the new legal version of GoToConnect, LogMeIn has also recently launched additional contact center capabilities with its GoTo Contact offering, along with an updated unified admin system.

GoToConnect’s solutions are designed to be quickly deployed in one day, even while teams are working fully remote. GoToConnect Legal is currently available in North America. GoToConnect is currently available in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, and Australia​.

For more information, please visit: www.goto.com/legal-communication

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central, and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue, and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and thousands of home offices around the globe.

