3G’s Chief Revenue Officer Receives 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3G , a provider of a leading transportation management system, 3Gtms , and multi-carrier shipping solution, Pacejet , today announced that its Chief Revenue Officer, Stephanie Richelieu Stagger, has been named among Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Women in Supply Chain .



“Stephanie is committed to driving customer-centric thinking and execution that delivers 3G customers both the operational results they need and the superior experience they deserve,” said Paul Brady, Chief Executive Officer, 3G. “Her efforts emphasize the critical need for intelligent, dynamic solutions that can be deployed rapidly to put customers in a position to succeed no matter the circumstances.”

“Supply chain operators hold a wealth of information that can help every part of an organization. Decisions made without the benefit of the supply chain group’s input can often be risky or drive sub-optimal results,” said Richelieu Stagger. “My goal is to continue to speak to the strategic importance of these functions, to empower supply chain professionals to be difference makers in their organizations, and to demonstrate the power contained in supply chain operations automation and intelligence.”

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list includes individuals who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

“These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways. They’ve re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry. They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter. And, some of these women are young, which means, they’re just getting started,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “I’m honored to recognize and celebrate the achievements of so many female supply chain leaders.”

