Security On-Demand Announces Third Security Operations Center Based in Salt Lake City, Utah

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security On-Demand Inc. ("SOD") today announced the opening of its latest Security Operations Center (SOC) in Salt Lake City, Utah. The new SOC location features SOD's third state-of-the-art Security Operations Center in addition to Security Operations Centers currently established in San Diego, California, and Warsaw, Poland.

The company's new SOC and accompanying office space will be located in the Cottonwood Heights Corporate Business Center and will include a custom-designed SOC along with workspaces and conference rooms for its growing number of Utah-based employees. The new operations center will also facilitate client SOC tours, host threat briefings, and offer educational events to help increase cybersecurity awareness for the larger Salt Lake City, Utah, community.

Peter Bybee, CEO of Security On-Demand, explains, "The opening of our Salt Lake City SOC and sales office marks the next step in our long and sustained business presence in the Utah region business community. We are pleased to expand our local presence and to help provide jobs and economic growth to the area. We are very passional about helping Utah-based businesses protect their company assets against threats such as data breaches, cyber-crime, and ransomware."

Security On-Demand's clients include private and public local, national, and international companies, along with state and local government agencies. SOD's new Security Operations Center is expected to open in Q1 of 2022 and will be available for company and student tours during its planned open house soon after completion. More information will be announced in coming months as the buildout nears completion.

Security On-Demand offers its ThreatWatch Advanced Detection and Analytics offerings through select, value-added partners such as Managed Service Providers, IT Risk Advisory Services, Value-Added Resellers, IT Solution Providers, and Cloud Service Providers. SOD's ThreatWatch services and Managed Security Services are available through its network of partners and solution providers (https://www.securityondemand.com/partner-success-program/).

Security On-Demand (SOD) provides 24x7 advanced cyber-threat detection and analytics services for mid-market companies and state or local government agencies. SOD's patented behavioral analytics technology platform ThreatWatch® enables the detection of advanced threats that help protect brand value and reduce the risk of a data breach. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with R&D offices in Warsaw, Poland, SOD services and protects hundreds of brands globally and is the winner of multiple industry awards. Please visit us at www.securityondemand.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SecurityOnDmand.

