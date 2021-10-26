Aware Showcases the Use of Biometrics for SIM Card Registration at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2021

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, has announced that the company will be a sponsor for the Disruptive Innovation theme during this year’s Mobile World Congress Los Angeles conference, taking place from October 26-28 in Los Angeles, California. Aware representatives will be onsite to demonstrate the benefits of incorporating biometric and digital identity technologies by mobile network operators. Additionally, as part of the Disruptive Innovation theme, Aware will spotlight how biometrics will play a key role in the registration of SIM cards to users.



As customers around the world continue to get comfortable performing digital interactions, businesses must adapt their strategies to support the customer journey. In one of Mobile World Congress’ panel presentations, “Disruptions in Data” (October 26 at 3:35pm local time (6:35pm EST)), Chris Koeneman, vice president of sales and marketing at Aware, will discuss the role biometric technologies will play in mobile customer interactions, and how they can both greatly improve security and convenience for users.

“Mobile World Congress promotes the importance of mobile technologies in today’s digital world, and we are excited to demonstrate the vital role biometrics should play at this year’s event,” said Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer. “With widespread global adoption of wireless digital transactions, it’s more critical than ever that people have a way to protect their identities and assets without sacrificing convenience. Our Knomi® product addresses these trends directly, and we are excited to provide our wireless partners an opportunity to see its benefits in person.”

Aware will be providing live demonstrations of its mobile biometric authentication framework, Knomi , at the 2021 event. Visit Aware Booth 1735 at 10am, 1pm and 4pm on October 26-28 for a live demonstration, or at any time during expo hours to learn more about how Knomi combines the power of face and speaker recognition, with face and voice liveness detection, to provide a strong, secure and frictionless passwordless authentication solution for a wide variety of use cases.

About Mobile World Congress LA and How to Connect with Aware

Mobile World Congress LA represents the latest trends in connectivity and mobile innovation within the U.S. wireless communications industry. Featuring carriers, equipment manufacturers, mobile app developers and content creators, the theme of the 2021 event will be Connected Impact. As the communications industry continues to turn to biometrics for trusted identity solutions, Aware ensures that identity technologies and solutions evolve along with them and remain frictionless for the user.

Mobile World Congress LA attendees can learn more about Aware by visiting Booth 1735 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.

About Aware

Aware, a global leader in productized biometrics software products, solutions and services, provides critical biometric functionality to collect, manage, process, and match biometric images and data for identification and authentication. With their decades-long experience, Aware leads the market in liveness detection and multi-modal fusion to protect client and business processes through fingerprint, face, iris, and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, a biometric workflow and middleware platform, and a fully-scalable ABIS. Their device-agnostic, integration-ready, and customer-managed products enable ease-of-use for enterprises to empower individuals to own their identities. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense, and intelligence. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

