OneLogin and AWS Successfully Allow Secure Digital Transformation for Public Sector Organizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneLogin , a global leader in identity and access management (IAM), today announced the successful results of its work with Amazon Web Services (AWS). In less than a year since its initial acceptance into the AWS Public Sector Partner Program, OneLogin has worked collaboratively and successfully allowed public sector organizations to accelerate digital transformation by securing their hybrid workforce environment with integrated identity management offerings.



Many public sector organizations have started digital transformation projects within the past few years to support their mission-critical work, whether it’s modernizing their own applications, expanding their digital workplace, or developing new tools to better serve their constituents and communities. Unifying identity security is a critical stepping stone for IT teams to securely manage their hybrid IT environments as they embark on new cloud projects. An Advanced AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner with AWS Security Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Competency status and AWS Digital Workplace ISV Competency status, OneLogin has a robust portfolio of integrated solutions on AWS to help public sector organizations secure access and authentication to internal systems, protect users from credential theft, and allow modern digital experiences for their own cloud applications.

“The need to secure identities and access to public sector systems, particularly critical infrastructure, is at an all-time high,” said Sandy Carter, VP Worldwide Public Sector Program, Amazon Web Services. “We applaud OneLogin for helping customers securely accelerate their digital projects by offering advanced identity and access management solutions for consumers and today’s hybrid workforce.”

OneLogin’s portfolio of solutions provides critical security controls and identity automation for public entities to successfully handle workforce transitions and to adapt their identity and security models for modern threats. From local governments to school districts to healthcare services using AWS, OneLogin is a bridge that connects IT departments, their employees and customers, and the technology that supports them.

“OneLogin and AWS are foundational technologies to support our ongoing digital transformation initiatives, manage our hybrid infrastructure, and improve our overall security posture,” said Andrew “Pete” Peterson, Chief Information Officer at the City of Oakland. “OneLogin's identity management solutions and ongoing partnership are critical -- allowing us to consolidate identity systems, improve the digital experience for all of our government workers, and enable smart security controls like multi-factor authentication. The entire experience with OneLogin and AWS Marketplace for enabling our cloud purchase was seamless, smooth, and greatly appreciated."

Wilhelm Pettersson, Head of Digital Change at Hermitage Clinic in Ireland, adds, “I believe this hybrid model is more reflective of our modern world and our new clinic culture. With the right leadership and solutions, like OneLogin, we can confidently pursue this vision that aligns with the way the world is headed. OneLogin underpins our cloud-first strategy, enabling our clinic to operate in a modern way while ensuring a good user experience and the strongest measures of security.”

The collaboration has also maintained a robust platform for companies, such as Pearson Education, as they build new cloud solutions on AWS. The OneLogin Trusted Customer Experiences (TCE) solution features an ever-expanding suite of capabilities and integrations to support organizations that are developing new citizen-facing business applications natively in the cloud. Equally important is the ability of the platform to reliably deliver the performance and scalability required for today’s enterprises.

Wayne Moore, Director of Software Development at Pearson Education, when speaking about the launch of their new digital platform, Pearson Access, mentioned, “OneLogin enables us as we pursue our strategy onboarding millions of users.” Moore goes on to say, “It provides the enterprise-grade security features we need and the support for the authentication methods our customers prefer. In addition to benefiting from OneLogin’s technology, we appreciate partnering with a company that is continually evolving its own platform.”

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside AWS to assist organizations across the public sector to effortlessly build a secure digital workplace during an otherwise trying time,” said Matt Hurley, Chief Revenue Officer, OneLogin. “As a company, we have always believed in empowering teams with the tools they need to effectively balance security with ease of use. The OneLogin and AWS relationship is delivering these enterprise solutions, including scalability with hyper-reliability thanks to HydraBoost , while also helping to ensure security remains at the core of digital transformation. Our customer success in the AWS program validates our commitment to delivering these much-needed solutions to the public sector.”