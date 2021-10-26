AMIH Introduces EPIQ LUX Discount Program to its EPIQ MD Telehealth Platform

Brings Discounts on Ancillary Healthcare Related Services to EPIQ MD Members

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH), a diversified holding company that develops, acquires and operates technology-based health and wellness companies, today announced that its subsidiary EPIQ MD has launched its EPIQ LUX discount program, an add-on feature for its EPIQ MD members that aims to integrate highly sought-after amenities into its primary suite of telehealth services.

“The AMIH vision for healthcare transcends far beyond EPIQ MD’s basic offerings of primary care, mental healthcare, etc.” comments Jacob Cohen, President and CEO of AMIH. “The EPIQ MD team understands this and, in alignment with our mission, have introduced the next stride in our evolution with our innovative Epiq LUX Program, which is designed to push forward EPIQ MD’s expanding preventative care initiative through an extensive array of discounted offerings”, further comments Mr. Cohen.

The Epiq LUX add-on feature is available to any of Epiq MD’s Premier Service Plans for an additional $9.95 per month and provides discounts for the following suite of ancillary healthcare related services:

Laboratory Services

Dental & Vision Discount Plan

Prescription Drug Discounts

Chiropractic Health

Imaging Services

Diabetic/Home Medical Supplies

The Company believes that its Epiq Lux Program can be instrumental in helping people begin to take their health into their own hands via affordable services such as those in the Epiq Lux suite. With 60% of adults in the U.S. currently being plagued with at least one chronic disease and 40% living with two or more chronic diseases, the Company feels that making things like prescription drugs and laboratory services more affordable could play a substantial part in changing this trend. Chronic Disease is the leading cause of death and disability in America as it includes items such as heart disease, obesity, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and high blood pressure. “We believe that healthcare is changing, and everyone should get a seat at the table. The EPIQ LUX Program improves the overall gravitas of Epiq MD’s service offerings, while allowing AMIH to capitalize on the global seismic shift towards e-commerce and virtual care.”

Epiq MD Director, Michael Ladner stated, “If we can make something as simple as blood tests common place in American homes, the benefits would be monumental. Over 70% of chronic diseases are preventable and the discounts to Laboratory Services through our new EPIQ LUX add on feature will play an massive part in giving millions across the nation the opportunity to detect these diseases early.”

Providing ease of access to Laboratory Services is at the forefront of Epiq MD’s preventative care efforts and one of the many ways AMIH believes they will be able to assemble a unity between curated primary and wellness care into an affordable package.

For additional information on how the Epiq LUX add-on service works, click here. Get all the latest news and developments by following Epiq MD on social media outlets: Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About EPIQ MD, Inc.

EPIQ MD believes that everyone deserves to live an epic life. It is the convergence of primary medical and mental health care, preventative care and wellness programs - on one digital platform, in a single offering. Conceived as a digital telemedicine-based business from the start, its core mission is to bring these services and knowledge to the 80 million Americans who are uninsured or underinsured. Its telemedicine platform provides services such as primary care, medical advisory, ask a medical expert, mental health services, discounted diagnostic lab services, prescription discount program, nutritional counseling and much more. Today Epiq MD is active and operational in Alaska, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. For more information, please contact us at media@epiqmd.com or by phone at 1-844-8 EPIQ MD. EPIQ MD, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of American International Holdings Corp. (AMIH).

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH) is an investor, developer and asset manager of diversified, synergistic health and wellness businesses. Today, the AMIH portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, affordable subscriber-based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions and wellness related assets such as mental & behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform. AMIH markets its various services through direct-to-consumer and business-to-business distribution channels. AMIH’s focus is on bringing to market technologies and solutions that advance the quality of life for the global community.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, operations, expansion, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the Company, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investors Relations Contact

Frank Benedetto

(619) 915-9422



